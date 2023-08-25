Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
When News Matters, It Matters Where You Get Your News.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 7 mph.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.