(CLEMENTS, MD) — A small seaplane carrying two passengers made an emergency landing in a cornfield in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, following an engine failure and stall. Thankfully, no injuries were reported from the incident.

Pilot Anthony Copozzi, 63, of Venice, Florida, and passenger Charles O’Brien, IV, 35, of Leonardtown, MD were in the Cessna 185 equipped with pontoons when the incident occurred. Neither the pilot nor the passenger reported any injuries, and no one on the ground was harmed.

Credit: Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. today, Maryland State Police from the Leonardtown Barrack were dispatched to a report of a plane crash at a field off of Bayside Road near Montpelier Road in Clements, Maryland. Arriving troopers discovered the plane resting on its roof in a cornfield. The immediate area was secured, and various agencies, including Charles County HAZMAT, attended the scene.

The preliminary investigation led by the Maryland State Police shows that the pilot was forced to execute an emergency landing after the aircraft suffered engine failure and subsequently stalled in mid-air. Authorities swiftly notified officials from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist.

Credit: Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department

The aircraft involved in the incident is known for its robustness and flexibility, often utilized for both land and water landings. In this case, the emergency procedures appeared to have been executed properly, avoiding potential tragedy.

