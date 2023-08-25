This week, we throw it back to a Brendan Fraser classic! If you could change your life, what would you wish for? Was it a setup for failure the whole time? We all know the classic struggle of good vs. evil, but why do we love the devil so much in this??

You should only need one guess.. if you tune into YouTube, you’ll also see a hard-to-find deleted scene!! Check it out.

Check us out on our website here at: www.thedecisionreel.com

Our Socials:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thedecisionreel

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thedecisionreel

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thedecisionreel

Check out our Merch here: https://the-decision-reel-merch-store.creator-spring.com

Like this: Like Loading...