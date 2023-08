UPDATE @6:52 p.m.- The child has been located unharmed.

At 6:45 p.m., the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that a search party was being formed for a missing four-year-old.

The child is wearing a black shirt with brown curly hair. The child also had black shoes. The posts also notes that the child is non-verbal. At this time we do not have a photo of the child.

This is a developing story.

