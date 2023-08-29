La Plata, MD — A fire erupted at a two-story split-foyer single-family home in Charles County on August 27, causing an estimated $100,000 in damage to the structure. No injuries were reported in the incident, according to authorities.

The fire broke out at approximately 12:29 p.m. at 629 Clarks Run Road, La Plata, Maryland. Homeowners Brad and Pamela Clements were not injured, and there were no arrests related to the fire. The La Plata Volunteer Fire Department was the primary responder, mobilizing 43 firefighters and gaining fire control within 29 minutes.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

The fire was discovered by a passer-by, who alerted the authorities. According to officials, smoke alarms were present in the home, although the status of fire alarms or sprinkler systems was not applicable. The fire was determined to have originated in the attic of the home. The preliminary cause is under investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office.

The public is urged to assist in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

While the structure’s loss is currently estimated at $100,000, no estimation was provided for the loss of contents within the home.

Other fire stations in the area supported the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department, and the incident required only one alarm. Quick response and effective firefighting measures contributed to the rapid control of the blaze, minimizing the potential for injuries or further damage.

