WALDORF, Md. — Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) invites high school seniors to apply for the Maryland General Assembly Student Page Program. Each academic year, CCPS selects three high school seniors, along with one alternate, to serve in this prestigious program, which offers participants a front-row seat to the legislative process in the state of Maryland.

Students selected for the program will spend two separate weeks in Annapolis, working closely with members of the Maryland General Assembly. The annual legislative session runs from January to April. Pages are responsible for serving one week during the first seven weeks and another week during the session’s final six weeks.

The program aims to provide valuable, hands-on experience to students with a strong interest in government and history. While participating, students will have a range of duties such as updating bill books, distributing materials to legislative members on the assembly floor, assisting visitors, and delivering messages.

To be eligible for the program, students must meet several qualifications. These include residency in Maryland, a public or non-public Maryland high school enrollment as a senior, and being at least 16 years old. Candidates must also have a social security number, an interest in government and history, a satisfactory academic record, and a history of good conduct. Additionally, all applicants must have permission from a parent or guardian to participate.

Students can submit an official application form and an essay detailing their interest and qualifications for the program. Application materials can be obtained by contacting the county coordinator via email at llove@ccboe.com or by phone at 301-934-7389. The application and essay template are also available on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com. All documents must be submitted by email to llove@ccboe.com on or before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4.

A panel of CCPS staff will review the applications and essays and conduct Zoom interviews on Wednesday, October 11. Candidates will be notified about further interview details after the deadline for applications and essays has passed.

The Student Page Program offers high school seniors an unparalleled opportunity to gain real-world experience in the field of government. With applications now open, CCPS encourages all eligible and interested students to apply for this unique educational opportunity.

