(September 11, 2023) – Starting this Wednesday, September 13, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin resurfacing projects on sections of southbound MD 4 and both directions of MD 264 in Calvert County. Weather permitting, all work is expected to conclude by this fall.

The first phase of the operation focuses on southbound MD 4 (Southern Maryland Boulevard) between Drury Lane and Town Center Boulevard in Dunkirk. The 2.5-mile stretch will undergo milling, which involves removing the asphalt’s top layer, then paving and restriping. To facilitate the work, single-lane closures will take place Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Once the MD 4 work wraps up, crews will proceed to MD 264 (Brooms Island Road) between Ross Road and MD 2 (Solomons Island Road) in Port Republic. This nearly four-mile segment will similarly experience milling, paving, and restriping. Drivers navigating this area should prepare for daytime single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Reliable Contracting Company, Inc. of Gambrills is the contractor responsible for both projects. Safety measures include using arrow boards and barrels to guide motorists through the construction zones. For the MD 264 segment, a flagging operation will also be in place.

The State Highway Administration stresses the importance of reducing speed and remaining vigilant about changing traffic patterns in the work zones. Although roadwork can be inconvenient, the projects aim to sustain a safe and reliable highway system. “Drivers are asked to slow down in the work zone for the safety of all drivers and the crews working to improve our roadways,” states the administration.

For those seeking additional information or who may have concerns, the SHA District 5 Office is available for contact at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

The State Highway Administration assures that all projects are essential for maintaining the safety and reliability of Maryland’s road infrastructure. With planned timelines and adequate safety measures, the agency aims to minimize the impact on daily commutes while enhancing road quality in the state.

