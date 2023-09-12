ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s soccer team clinched the Seahawk Classic title on Sunday afternoon with a 4-1 win over Cabrini University. Senior forward Jason Caro, a Lanham, Maryland native, earned tournament MVP honors, contributing two assists in the victory. Fifth-year forward Zack Glime of Annapolis also had a standout performance with two goals and an assist.

Dominant Performance

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The game, which elevated St. Mary’s College’s season record to 3-1-0 and Cabrini’s to 2-3, saw Glime and Caro connect for the first two goals. Glime’s first goal, scored in the 15th minute, was a bicycle kick that concluded a chip pass from Caro. Only four minutes later, Glime netted his second goal, courtesy of another assist from Caro. These goals solidified Glime’s position as a critical player, marking his fourth of the season.

Cabrini narrowed their deficit when John Ameyaw scored in the 32nd minute, taking advantage of a misplayed clearance. However, St. Mary’s soon regained a two-goal lead as senior midfielder Luke Duswalt of Leonardtown, Maryland, scored off the rebound from another Glime shot.

Additional insurance came in the form of a goal by junior forward Elliot Hodges of Rockville, Maryland, who scored in the 84th minute after returning the rebound from his own saved penalty kick.

Inside the Numbers

St. Mary’s had a significant shot advantage, concluding the game with 29 shots compared to Cabrini’s 14. The on-goal shots were 10-8 in favor of the Seahawks. Although Cabrini managed to outdo St. Mary’s in corner kicks with a 5-4 edge, it wasn’t enough to tip the balance.

Noteworthy Contributions

The game also marked the collegiate debut for first-year player Zack Reed, also from Leonardtown, who started as a goalkeeper for the Seahawks. Reed concluded his first career game with six saves and his first win. Furthermore, Glime’s five-point performance set a new career high.

The win also has historical significance as St. Mary’s improves its record to 4-0 in all-time matches against Cabrini, with the two schools meeting for the first time since 2005. Over these four games, St. Mary’s has outscored Cabrini 14-2.

Cabrini’s Struggles Continue

On Cabrini’s end, goalkeeper MJ Graham made six saves but could not prevent the team’s third consecutive loss.

What’s Next

St. Mary’s College is set to face No. 7 Johns Hopkins on September 13 at 7:00 p.m. in St. Mary’s City, Maryland.

The Seahawk Classic win, and upcoming matches could be pivotal for St. Mary’s as they continue their season, adding momentum and confidence to the squad.

