Prince Frederick, MD – CalvertHealth is set to host its 14th Annual Breast Cancer 5K on Saturday, October 14, in Solomons Island, with proceeds benefiting the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care and its ongoing affiliation with Duke Health. The event aims to support local breast care services amid higher breast cancer mortality rates in Calvert County compared to Maryland and the United States.

The funds generated by the 5K will go towards the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care, which is affiliated with Duke Health, a nationally recognized leader in cancer care and research. This partnership allows patients in the Southern Maryland area to access clinical trials and state-of-the-art care without traveling far from home. Since the event’s inception in 2010, the 5K has raised over $400,000 to support the center’s mission.

Credit: CalvertHealth

Foundation Board Trustee and 5K Committee Chair Barry Friedman said, “Together, we can make this year’s 5K better. Register to walk or run with your friends, family, co-workers, classmates, or neighbors and show your support. We all know someone who has been touched by breast cancer, and this is our opportunity to show our support for the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.”

New features for this year’s 5K include sponsorship levels and perks, such as a hospitality tent for all sponsor registrants offering water, snacks, tables, chairs, and special photo opportunities.

Early race check-in begins at 7 a.m., with the program commencing at 8 a.m. at the Solomons Medical Office Building at 14090 Solomons Island Road. To benefit from a $40 early bird rate and secure a guaranteed event t-shirt, participants are encouraged to register by September 24. After that, race registration fees will increase to $50 per person. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.

For more information or to register for the event, interested individuals can visit CalvertHealthFoundation.org/CH-5K or call the Foundation Office at 410.414.4570.

This year’s early sponsors include American Radiology Services, Asbury Solomons, Calvert Internal Medicine Group, City National Bank, and Sneade’s Ace Home Center. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for organizations wishing to support the cause.

The 5K is not just a fundraiser but a critical part of the local healthcare landscape, especially since Calvert County faces higher mortality rates for breast cancer than the rest of the state and nation. With the funds raised, the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care aims to continue providing top-notch care and access to life-saving treatments and technologies for residents.

