CALVERT, Sep 21, 2023 – The National Weather Service has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Calvert County, alerting residents for the possibility of tropical storm-force winds within the next 36 hours. Local authorities are urging preparedness and vigilance as the region braces for the approaching storm.

Anticipated Impact

The latest forecast indicates that the storm, which is yet to be named, is expected to bring peak winds of 20-30 mph with gusts reaching up to 50 mph. While the local forecast falls below the threshold for tropical storm-force winds, there is still uncertainty regarding the storm’s track, size, and intensity. This uncertainty leaves a potential for wind speeds between 39 and 57 mph.

Residents are advised to prepare for hazardous wind conditions, including possible damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Additionally, the storm may cause large tree limbs to break off, with some trees possibly snapping or uprooting. Fences and roadway signs could be blown over, leading to scattered road obstructions, particularly in urban or heavily wooded areas. Hazardous driving conditions may arise on bridges and elevated roadways, and scattered power and communication outages are possible.

Storm Surge and Rainfall

Specific details regarding storm surges and rainfall are currently unavailable and expected to be updated shortly. Residents must stay informed about these potential impacts, as storm surges and heavy rainfall can lead to life-threatening situations.

Flood Concerns

The storm carries the potential for moderate flooding due to heavy rain, with peak rainfall amounts estimated at 2-4 inches and locally higher amounts. Emergency plans should include the possibility of moderate flooding, which could necessitate evacuations and rescues in vulnerable areas. Residents in flood-prone regions should consider protective actions and closely monitor flood watches and warnings.

Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues, as rivers, tributaries, and smaller water bodies could quickly swell with swifter currents and overflow their banks. Low-lying areas, such as underpasses and poorly drained spots, may experience rapid inundation. In some cases, floodwaters may enter structures or weaken foundations. Streets and parking lots may become submerged as storm drains and retention ponds overflow, leading to road and bridge closures and hazardous driving conditions.

Tornado Threat

Fortunately, the threat of tornadoes associated with this storm is minimal. The latest local forecast indicates that the situation is unfavorable for tornadoes, and they are not expected to occur. Residents are advised to remain vigilant for changes in the forecast, as showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still develop.

In this time of uncertainty, residents are encouraged to stay informed by following updates from local authorities and heeding their recommendations. Preparedness efforts should be initiated promptly to safeguard life and property, and residents should take precautions to minimize potential risks associated with the impending tropical storm.

Calvert County is no stranger to severe weather, and its residents are well-versed in taking the necessary steps to protect themselves and their communities. By staying informed, making preparations, and cooperating with local authorities, residents can help ensure the safety and well-being of themselves and their neighbors as they weather this approaching storm.

Like this: Like Loading...