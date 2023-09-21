Leonardtown, MD., September 20, 2023 — Williams, McClernan, & Stack has been announced as one of the recipients of the prestigious 2023 Empowering Women Award by The Daily Record. This accolade will be bestowed upon the honorees during The Daily Record’s Women’s Leadership Summit, scheduled for October 25, 2023, at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, at 621 West Lombard Street in Baltimore.

In its inaugural year, the Empowering Women Award aims to recognize companies and organizations that have displayed a remarkable commitment to supporting and advancing women in Maryland. This award program spotlights tangible and innovative efforts undertaken by entities, including companies, law firms, nonprofits, and various organizations, to promote the cause of women in the workplace and the community.

The criteria for selecting honorees encompass a demonstrated history of hiring and promoting women, the implementation of programs designed to mentor women within their organizations and address gender inequalities, a significant representation of women in the company’s board or C-suite positions, and the establishment of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and philanthropic endeavors aimed at supporting women. Judges meticulously evaluated each nominee’s application and letters of reference while considering the organization’s available resources.

Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, Managing Director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record, commented on this year’s honorees: “The 2023 Empowering Women honorees demonstrate a consistent commitment to recruiting, hiring, and promoting women in their organizations. They also know the benefits of mentoring programs for women and understand the value of women in leadership positions. We at The Daily Record are pleased to honor these incredible organizations for empowering women every day.”

The Women’s Leadership Summit, commencing at noon on October 25, will bring together Top 100 Women, Leading Women, and other women professionals from across the state. The event is structured to facilitate learning, networking, and collaboration among women professionals. It features a fireside chat speaker, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and an exhibit area.

The Empowering Women event, scheduled for 4 p.m., marks the culmination of the day’s activities. It includes a networking reception followed by the awards celebration at 4:15 p.m. This provides additional opportunities for attendees to connect and engage.

For those attending the event, parking is conveniently available at both the Pratt Street Garage and the Penn Street Garage. Participants are encouraged to use the event hashtag #TDRevents to engage and share their experiences.

Tables for the Women’s Leadership Summit are in high demand, and honorees and sponsors will have the first opportunity to secure them. Sponsorship packages offer a range of benefits, including tables for guests, multimedia marketing, advertisement placements in the awards publication, and logo usage, among others. To inquire about securing a sponsorship, interested parties can contact Suzanne Fischer-Huettner at shuettner@bridgetowermedia.com.

The Empowering Women Awards have received generous support from their sponsors, including Presenting Sponsor, Bank of America; Host Sponsor, University of Maryland, Baltimore; and Celebration Sponsor, Harford County Public Library.

The achievements and contributions of the award winners will be showcased in a special magazine, which will be included in the October 26 issue of The Daily Record and made available online at TheDailyRecord.com.

For additional details and updated information regarding The Daily Record’s Women’s Leadership Summit and Empowering Women, interested individuals are encouraged to visit www.TheDailyRecord.com.

