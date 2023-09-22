LEONARDTOWN, MD—The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center in Lexington Park will host a free outdoor series offering various activities for visitors of all ages on October 14, 2023. The initiative encourages hands-on exploration of nature and the outdoors and is part of the Nature & Forest Play for All Ages Series.

Open from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., the event will feature a particular Halloween-themed activity, “Ghost Leaf Skeleton Rubbings.” The program is designed to provide opportunities for experiential learning, loosely modeled after the “Forest School” learning styles popular in Denmark and Sweden. This approach emphasizes that there’s “no right or wrong way to play,” fostering a sense of freedom and creativity among participants.

While registration is not mandatory, it is encouraged to ensure sufficient materials for all participants. The event will proceed rain or shine unless safety concerns such as heat advisories, heavy winds, or lightning are present. Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

The Interpretive Center, situated at 21675 S. Coral Drive in the Lexington Manor Passive Park, encourages a return to nature for both adults and children. “Age is not a factor; adults need to connect with nature in relaxing, simple ways, just as much as children do,” according to the event’s organizers.

For more information or to register, the public is advised to call the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum at 301-994-1471 or visit the Center’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/USCTCenter.

The outdoor series is sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County. The division’s mission is to “collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River.”

This includes oversight of various other cultural landmarks in the county such as the St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. The Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all of St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets.

For further details on the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and its various initiatives, interested parties can visit museums.stmarysmd.com.

This forthcoming event is not only an opportunity for individuals and families to engage with nature, but also serves as an extension of the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center’s ongoing efforts to be a hub for cultural and educational experiences in the community.

Like this: Like Loading...