This week, we “tackle” a classic sports flick – Little Giants – where a rag-tag group of misfits with unfortunate athletic abilities (and Becky the Ice Box) come together to challenge the hometown team and themselves in some good old-fashioned football.

Is the takeaway how everyone should be given a chance? Or is it about two brothers learning to appreciate each other? Or is it just your typical unrealistic triumph story? Well, we have some debates on that… tune in to hear us hash it all out – and shed a few tears… but probably could not predict why!

Check us out on our website here at: www.thedecisionreel.com

Our Socials:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thedecisionreel

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thedecisionreel

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thedecisionreel

Check out our Merch here: https://the-decision-reel-merch-store.creator-spring.com

Like this: Like Loading...