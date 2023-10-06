WALDORF, MD — Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is gearing up to join hands with community partners for the annual Healthy Kids Fun Fest, an event dedicated to promoting healthy choices for children and families. Scheduled for Saturday, October 7th, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., this festivity will occur at North Point High School.

The Healthy Kids Fun Fest is a commendable initiative to celebrate the importance of children making healthy lifestyle choices and how families can actively support and implement these choices at home and in the community. CCPS staff will actively participate in the event, offering insights into healthy eating through free samples and engaging attendees in physical education and wellness activities. Staff with the food and nutrition services of Charles County Public Schools brought fresh fruit to give out during the Healthy Kids Fun Fest last year. This year’s Healthy Kids Fun Fest, sponosred by the Charles County Branch of the NAACP, CCPS and other community partners, will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 7, at North Point High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

Superintendent of Schools, Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., emphasized the critical role of healthy eating in childhood development and long-term well-being. She stated, “As children grow and develop their minds and bodies, making healthy choices will only benefit them.”

In recognition of the significance of child health, representatives from the Charles County Branch of the NAACP, CCPS, and the Charles County Department of Health recently accepted a proclamation from the Charles County Commissioners, designating October as National Children’s Health Month. This proclamation underscores the necessity of providing children with the care and guidance needed to grow up healthy and safe while acknowledging the proactive efforts of community organizations like CCPS in fostering healthy eating and exercise habits among children.

Robin Williams, a member of the NAACP’s national board of directors, left, speaks about teaching children to make healthy choices during the Healthy Kids Fun Fest last year at North Point High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The Healthy Kids Fun Fest is a collaborative effort that sees support from various community partners, including the American Heart Association and the Center for Science in the Public Interest. These organizations play a pivotal role in advocating for child health and nutrition.

Katie Marx, policy associate at the Center for Science in the Public Interest, highlighted the importance of introducing children to healthy foods and cultivating healthy habits from a young age. “Charles County can support children’s health by ensuring kids have access to healthy food options across the board, including at home, at school, and restaurants,” she emphasized.

The event, presented by the Charles County Commissioners, strives to provide families with valuable information on making healthy dietary choices when dining out. With an array of engaging activities and educational resources, the Healthy Kids Fun Fest is poised to empower families to make informed decisions about their children’s nutrition and overall well-being.

