Waldorf, Maryland – The bustling hallways of Maurice J. McDonough High School are a testament to the ever-changing environment of a school, where no two days are the same. Within this dynamic setting, a nine-person building service team, led by manager Chris Howard, navigates the challenges of coordinating with contractors and construction staff working on the school’s addition and renovation.

“It’s a little chaotic at times,” Howard admits with a hint of understatement. “You have to be flexible.” Flexibility, indeed, is a cornerstone of their work, including sacrificing weekends to be on-site while construction crews forge ahead on various projects. Their commitment extends to monitoring weather forecasts, as building service managers and assistant managers often swing by the school ahead of inclement weather, such as last weekend’s rain, to check for leaks or other issues that could arise. Chris Howard, building service manager at Maurice J. McDonough High School, logins to create a work order. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The dedicated building service staff is divided into two shifts: the day shift, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the evening shift, from 2 to 10 p.m. Manager Chris Howard takes charge during the day, arriving at 5 a.m. each morning to meticulously inspect the building and plan for the day ahead. When evening falls, assistant manager Stephen Butler steps in, catching up on the day’s activities and preparing for evening events, including athletics, meetings, and extracurricular activities.

However, in the world of school building service, even the best-laid plans can be upended within seconds. “You can’t plan a day,” Howard acknowledges. “You have an idea of what you want to do, but anything can come up.” From a student falling ill early in the morning to a teacher needing help with a ceiling tile, or even a simple coffee spill, there’s constantly something demanding their attention.

Surprisingly, this fast-paced, ever-changing environment is what Howard and his team thrive on. “Personally, I love it,” he says with enthusiasm. “It makes my day go by a lot faster.” Stephen Butler, assistant building service manager at Maurice J. McDonough High School, sweeps the floor of part of the school’s new addition. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

When Howard heads home, Stephen Butler steps into the spotlight, overseeing the building during the evening hours when practices, games, and events are in full swing. “Sports, clubs,” Butler explains, “You never know what will go on with any of that.”

The responsibilities of building service workers extend beyond cleaning and maintaining the building’s safety. They are also entrusted with the upkeep of the school’s grounds. Afterhours emergencies, such as a building alarm activation, often lead to a call to the building manager, who promptly reports to the scene. These dedicated workers are ready to assist with bus duties, event setups and teardowns, landscaping, snow removal, and various other assignments.

On October 2nd, Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) celebrated Building Service Worker Day to honor the 247 full-time building service workers and 49 floaters who play a crucial role in maintaining the school’s functionality and cleanliness. April Murphy, supervisor of operations for CCPS, emphasizes the qualities required for successful managers and assistant managers in this field: effective communication skills, attention to detail, and organizational prowess.

Manager Chris Howard and assistant manager Stephen Butler concur and actively seek these qualities in their staff. “The main thing we look for is effort,” Butler asserts. “You have to put in the effort and have to have that drive.”

Howard adds, “It’s good to be self-motivated, to be an independent worker. A lot of times you’re working alone.” At Maurice J. McDonough High School, their commitment is unwavering, driven by a shared dedication to ensuring a clean and safe environment for the students they serve.

In a world where each day presents new challenges, the building service team at Maurice J. McDonough High School stands as a shining example of dedication, adaptability, and commitment to the well-being of their school community. Their unwavering efforts make the school a better place for both students and staff, ensuring that each day runs as smoothly as possible.

