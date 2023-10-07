Charles County, Maryland – Virginia McGraw, a former member of the Board of Education of Charles County, has been honored with the Distinguished School Board Service Award by the Maryland Association of Boards of Education (MABE). The award, presented every two years, recognizes exceptional contributions to public education made by a Maryland school board member.

McGraw, a retired elementary school principal with Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), served on the Board from 2014 until her retirement in December 2022. Throughout her tenure, McGraw held various roles, including member, vice chairperson, and chairperson of the Board.

“I am truly grateful to the members of the Board of Education of Charles County who nominated me and am incredibly humbled by this honor,” expressed McGraw in response to the recognition.

Michael K. Lukas, chairperson of the Board of Education, lauded McGraw’s unwavering dedication to education, saying, “Ginny McGraw has committed her life to public education. Admired and recognized for her selfless devotion to helping students and staff, she is unmatched in her dedication.”

McGraw’s career in education began as a teacher with the District of Columbia Public Schools. She joined CCPS in 1990 as a special education teacher at Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School. After six years in the classroom, McGraw transitioned into administration as an assistant principal at various schools before becoming the principal of Gale-Bailey Elementary School. She later served as principal at J.P. Ryon Elementary School for nine years before retiring as the principal of William B. Wade Elementary School.

Interestingly, McGraw’s journey into school board service began as she was preparing for retirement. “At the time, I was not ready to totally remove myself from being involved in education. I felt that I still had something to offer, so I made the decision to run for a seat on the Board of Education,” she shared. Her decision to run for the board was prompted by her belief in her ability to contribute positively to the educational system.

During her time as a Board member, McGraw was instrumental in several accomplishments, including the creation of an equity policy, revisions to the eligibility policy, and the establishment of town halls to engage students, staff, and community members.

McGraw’s achievements extend beyond her role on the Board. She was recognized as a 2008-2009 Distinguished Educational Leadership Award winner by The Washington Post and the 2009 CCPS Principal of the Year. In 2021, she assumed the role of president of MABE. Her exemplary service culminated in the James E. Richmond Leadership in Excellence Award, an honor unique to CCPS, bestowed upon her before retiring as a Board member.

Looking back on her educational journey, McGraw expressed profound gratitude for her time as a Charles County Board of Education member. “The privilege of being a Charles County Board of Education member is one of the most rewarding experiences of my life,” she said.

Despite officially retiring after 45 years as an educator and eight years as a Board member, McGraw continues to stay engaged with education-related activities. She serves as the secretary to the McConchie One Room School Committee, involved in restoring the historic one-room school at the Charles County Fairgrounds. Additionally, she holds the positions of secretary for the Charles County Scholarship Committee and treasurer of the Charles County Retired School Personnel Association.

Michael K. Lukas aptly summarized McGraw’s impact on education, stating, “Ginny epitomizes the word ‘educator,’ and her work leaves a lasting impression on students, staff, and public education.”

Virginia McGraw is expected to accept the Distinguished School Board Service Award during MABE’s annual conference in October, marking yet another milestone in her distinguished career in education.

Like this: Like Loading...