PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In a bid to enhance the electoral process, the Calvert County Election Board has announced a special meeting set for Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at 4 p.m., aimed at soliciting public feedback on proposed alterations to polling place locations and precinct boundaries. The gathering will be open to the public and is scheduled to take place at the Southern Community Center, situated at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby. Additionally, individuals interested in participating virtually can do so via Zoom at this link: Zoom Meeting Link.

The forthcoming changes being proposed encompass various alterations to precinct boundaries and polling place locations across the county. Here are the specific proposals:

Adjusting the precinct boundary between Precinct 1-3, currently located at St. Leonard Elementary School, and Precinct 1-4, situated at Mutual Elementary School. Shifting the polling place for Precinct 1-5 from Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus, which is currently at 35 Appeal Lane, Lusby, to the Southern Community Center, also located at 20 Appeal Lane, Lusby. Relocating the polling place for Precinct 1-7 from Mill Creek Middle School, presently situated at 12200 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby, to Patuxent High School, located at 12485 Southern Connector Blvd., Lusby. Transferring Precinct 3-6 from Northern Middle School, found at 2954 Chaneyville Road, Owings, to Northern High School, located at 2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings. Relocating Precinct 3-7 from Fairview Vote Center, currently situated at 8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings, to Northern High School, located at 2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings.

The Calvert County Election Board is actively encouraging members of the public to participate in the decision-making process by providing feedback on these proposed changes. The public comment period is currently open and will continue until Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Comments can be submitted via email to elections@calvertcountymd.gov or by mail to Calvert County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 798, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. For those seeking additional information or clarification, the Election Board office can be reached at 410-535-2214.

The proposed changes to precinct boundaries and polling locations aim to optimize the voting experience for Calvert County residents. Public input and engagement in this process are crucial to ensuring that the adjustments made align with the needs and preferences of the local community.

As the Oct. 17 meeting approaches, local residents and stakeholders are encouraged to participate either in person at the Southern Community Center or virtually via Zoom to voice their opinions and contribute to the decision-making process that will shape the future of elections in Calvert County. Your input matters, and this meeting presents an excellent opportunity to have a say in the electoral landscape of your community.

