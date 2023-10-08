LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) convened their latest business meeting with a series of proclamations and crucial actions that will impact the county’s future. The meeting showcased the CSMC’s commitment to various community causes and government initiatives.

The meeting commenced with the traditional invocation and the recitation of the pledge, underscoring the Commissioners’ dedication to civic duty. Subsequently, the consent agenda received approval, allowing the meeting to move forward.

One of the notable aspects of this meeting was the presentation of proclamations. The CSMC issued proclamations recognizing the significance of several important occasions and initiatives:

National Faith & Blue Weekend: Acknowledging the intersection of faith and community policing. 4-H Week: Celebrating the youth development organization’s contribution to the community. Walktober: Promoting physical activity and wellness. National Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Raising awareness about domestic violence issues. Case Management Recognition Week: Recognizing the dedication of case managers. World Architecture Day: Highlighting the importance of architecture in shaping our environment.

Additionally, commendations were bestowed upon outstanding volunteers who have made significant contributions to St. Mary’s County 4-H. The recipients of these commendations included Robert Trossbach, Rose Guyther, and John and Ann Richards, exemplifying the spirit of volunteerism in the community.

During the County Administrator’s time, several pivotal actions were taken by the Commissioners:

Approved the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport “Lease and Operating Agreement, Assignment and Amendment” : An agreement with potential implications for the regional airport’s operations and development.

: An agreement with potential implications for the regional airport’s operations and development. Approved the Senior Rides Operating Grant Agreement : Facilitating door-to-door transportation for low- and moderate-income seniors through the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

: Facilitating door-to-door transportation for low- and moderate-income seniors through the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services. Approved the employment contract for the County Attorney : A significant appointment that will influence the legal aspects of St. Mary’s County Government.

: A significant appointment that will influence the legal aspects of St. Mary’s County Government. Approved the conversion of the vacant Chief of EMS Career Operations: Transitioning this role from a merit-based position to a contract-based one, with potential ramifications for emergency services in the county.

The Commissioners are slated to host a joint public meeting with the St. Mary’s County Legislative Delegation on October 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. The purpose of this meeting is to deliberate on the 2024 Legislative Proposals, a critical step in shaping the county’s legislative agenda.

As part of their schedule, the Commissioners have decided not to convene on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The next CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. The decisions made during CSMC meetings, as well as related public documents, are accessible on the county government website through BoardDocs.

For the residents and interested parties, CSMC meetings remain open to the public. They can also be viewed live on Tuesday mornings on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95, with a replay available on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Furthermore, meetings are conveniently available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For additional information regarding St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) and its initiatives, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov. The CSMC’s dedication to addressing community issues and promoting transparency remains evident through their actions and accessibility to the public.

