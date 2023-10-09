Historic St. Mary’s City is gearing up to host its highly anticipated annual trick-or-treating event, “Lost City,” on October 21, 2023. This family-friendly extravaganza promises a night of ghoulish delights and spooky fun for all ages.

Taking place on the museum grounds, “Lost City” invites families to immerse themselves in a Halloween experience like no other. From 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., visitors can explore the transformed museum while participating in a myriad of activities, including trick-or-treating, games, stories, and encounters with “lost” sailors.

One of the highlights of the event is the opportunity to step aboard the “haunted ship,” Maryland Dove, which will be dressed for the occasion. At the Margaret Brent gazebo, attendees can dance to the tunes of the “Monster Mash Disco Ball.” Fortune telling and broomstick lessons will be offered in the Town Center area, and there will be Halloween-themed crafts and family-friendly fall games to keep guests entertained throughout the evening.

For those with a sweet tooth, the Sweet Tooth Funnel Cakes food truck will be on-site, ensuring that sugar cravings are satisfied. Additionally, The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary will be open, offering Halloween décor for those looking to bring a piece of the festivities home.

Director of Education, Peter Friesen, expressed his excitement for the event, stating, “The staff at Historic St. Mary’s City look forward to the annual Lost City program. It gives us a chance to have a little fun and to give back to our community. Not only does the staff wear spooky costumes, but we dress up the city to provide a safe, entertaining, and educational space for our community members to come and trick or treat with their friends and family. I hope to see lots of ghouls, goblins, and I imagine a number of Barbies® this year at Lost City.”

To ensure the safety of all attendees, the entrance will close at 7:30 p.m., and activities will conclude at 8:00 p.m. While there is no admission fee, monetary donations of $5 per group are appreciated to support this fantastic community event.

Parking for the event will be available at 47414 Old State House Road, St. Mary’s City, 20686, with attendants on hand to direct cars. As the event will extend into the evening, it is recommended to bring flashlights for added visibility in certain dark areas.

Historic St. Mary’s City, located in the picturesque tidewater region of Southern Maryland, is an outdoor museum dedicated to living history and archaeology. For more information about the museum or the “Lost City” event, please contact the Visitor Center at 301-994-4370, 800-SMC-1634, or via email at hsmcc.info@maryland.gov.

Families and history enthusiasts alike are invited to attend this enchanting Halloween experience at Historic St. Mary’s City, where the past and present collide in a spooky and educational celebration.

Like this: Like Loading...