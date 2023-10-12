PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 11, 2023 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, has issued an advisory informing citizens that the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department is scheduled to conduct a water supply drill on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM. The exercise will be held at Kings Landing Park, 3255 Kings Landing Road in Huntingtown, Maryland. It is essential to note that this is solely a drill, and the public is not required to take any action.

The training session will commence promptly at 6:00 PM, coinciding with the park’s closure to minimize potential disruptions. Multiple local fire departments, including Huntingtown, Dunkirk, North Beach, and Prince Frederick, will be actively participating in the drill, contributing significant personnel and vehicles. The exercise is anticipated to span approximately 90 minutes, not accounting for preparation and cleanup activities.

For those seeking additional information or inquiries about this water supply drill, Karyn Molines can be contacted at 410-535-5327 or via email at Karyn.Molines@CalvertCountymd.gov.

Residents are strongly encouraged to remain informed and prepared for various emergency and non-emergency situations within the county. They can access valuable information by visiting www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/BeAwarePrepare and signing up for Calvert County ALERT, ensuring timely updates on significant community developments and events.

The involvement of multiple regional fire departments exemplifies the collaborative approach taken to ensure that first responders are well-equipped to handle various emergency scenarios. The exercise is in line with best practices for emergency preparedness and is consistent with the efforts of local authorities to guarantee the safety and well-being of county residents.

The chosen location for the drill, Kings Landing Park, was selected due to its suitability for simulating real-world emergencies. The park’s closure during the exercise signifies the importance of minimizing disruptions and ensuring that the drill can be executed seamlessly.

Residents and local businesses are encouraged to support these initiatives by staying informed and prepared for potential emergencies. By subscribing to the Calvert County ALERT system, they can receive timely updates and crucial information during critical situations.

In conclusion, the upcoming water supply drill at Kings Landing Park, organized by the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department and supported by several local fire departments, represents a vital step in strengthening emergency response capabilities within Calvert County. The commitment of local authorities to ensuring the safety and preparedness of the community remains a top priority, with initiatives like this drill contributing significantly to that goal.

Like this: Like Loading...