LEONARDTOWN, MD – Earthquakes, while less frequent than other natural disasters such as floods, tornadoes, and hurricanes, remain among the most menacing and sudden threats to life and property.

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Emergency Services (DES) is actively urging residents and businesses to take proactive measures and join the International ShakeOut Day, scheduled for October 19 this year. This global initiative encourages millions worldwide to engage in earthquake drills, equipping them with how to respond effectively before, during, and after an earthquake.

Amy Bledsoe, the Emergency Manager for DES, emphasized the importance of earthquake preparedness, stating, “Earthquakes can and have happened in Maryland. They can strike suddenly, violently, and without warning, making routine preparedness and drills critical to ensure the best outcomes should the worst happen.”

On October 19, at precisely 10:19 a.m. local time, St. Mary’s County residents and countless others across the globe will come together to practice earthquake safety and preparedness drills. The primary goal of this event is to instill essential knowledge about earthquake response. Interested participants can find resources and information about earthquake preparedness at www.shakeout.org or register their ShakeOut Day event. Additionally, if the October 19 date doesn’t suit everyone, residents and businesses can choose another day for their ShakeOut drill.

During the self-led drill, participants are advised to follow the recommended steps endorsed by emergency officials and first responders:

Drop to the ground, Take cover under a table or desk, and Hold on to it as if a major earthquake were occurring.

These simple yet crucial actions can significantly increase one’s chances of safety during an earthquake.

For further information on emergency preparedness, residents and businesses in St. Mary’s County can visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/prepare.

