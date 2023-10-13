WALDORF, MD – In a heartwarming gathering, fifteen students, their families, College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Foundation Board of Directors members, and Charles County Public Schools representatives recently came together for a celebratory dinner to honor new and returning scholarship recipients. The event, hosted by the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Foundation, showcased the enduring commitment to education and community support.

The President of the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Foundation, Kevin Wedding, welcomed attendees to the evening and introduced CSM’s President, Dr. Yolanda Wilson, who has been instrumental in promoting accessible education in Charles County. Speaking of CSM’s efforts, Wedding noted, “[Wilson] and the college’s faculty and staff are doing some pretty amazing things to make college more accessible for our residents in Charles County. All of these efforts and more are to help CSM students, and our scholarship recipients, afford college and to make sure you earn workforce credentials, micro-badges, or graduate from CSM and move on to join the growing workforce here in Southern Maryland. Maybe even join the Jaycees, who knows?”

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Over the past 24 years, the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Foundation and the CSM Foundation have joined forces to award 584 Charles County students more than $1.5 million through their shared scholarship fund. This year, the torch of opportunity continued to shine, with eight scholarships awarded to new CSM students and seven scholarships renewed for returning students.

Dr. Wilson highlighted the collaborative efforts between CSM and the Jaycees, emphasizing their shared goals. She expressed her focus on creating more opportunities for students, stating, “I am keenly focused on creating more opportunities to support our students around access, momentum, and mobility. Here at CSM, we are eager to position our college as a stronger engine of social and economic mobility, and we accomplish this through collaborative visioning and building success together. That’s where strong partnerships, like the one we have with the Greater Waldorf Jaycees, come in.”

Toni Kruszka ’11, interim executive director of the CSM Foundation, encouraged and congratulated the scholarship recipients, emphasizing the value of these scholarships as investments in their futures. Kruszka noted, “Providing scholarships is not about paying for courses; it is about investing in you and hoping that you use these opportunities wisely to have a profound impact on tomorrow and on our community’s future.”

Jasmine Sciarillo, a former CSM student, took the stage as the student speaker to share her inspiring journey. Graduating in May 2023 with an associate of applied science degree in Cybersecurity, she currently pursues a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and digital forensics with a minor in Software Design and coding at Stevenson University.

Sciarillo’s impressive journey began at North Point High School, where she spent four years in the Cisco Networking Academy, earning multiple IT certifications before starting college. She continued to work full-time for Charles County Public Schools as a Computer Analyst while pursuing her degrees. Sciarillo expressed her gratitude, saying, “The recognition for my commitments inspires me each day to give to my community… I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the Greater Waldorf Jaycees Foundation and the CSM Foundation for their unwavering assistance, both financially and in fostering a nurturing educational environment. Your dedication has allowed students, such as myself, to receive high-quality education.”

She also offered valuable advice to this year’s scholarship recipients, encouraging them to create the foundation for the life of their dreams, give back to the community, and pursue academic excellence.

The scholarship recipients and their families, many proudly wearing “CSM Alumni” ribbons, celebrated their well-deserved scholarships.

The 2023-2024 Waldorf Jaycees Foundation—CSM Foundation Scholarship Recipients are:

Kamryn Carbonneau Emma Curry Haley Elliott Brady Keech Corinne Mahaffey Keana Page Joseph Rieman Alexander Vigneault

The Renewed Waldorf Jaycees Foundation—CSM Foundation Scholarship Recipients include:

Joella Hunger Scott Kelly Grady Klaas Himani Patel Dwight Stephens Yazmin Taylor Jada Thompson

The program concluded with Kevin Wedding announcing the scholarship recipients with the highest GPA for the previous year, recognizing their outstanding academic achievements. Eli Guzzone, Daniel Mears, and Jasmine Sciarillo were acknowledged for their exceptional dedication to their studies.

