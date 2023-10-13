CALVERT & ST. MARY’S COUNTIES – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to conduct essential routine maintenance on the MD 4, known as the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, which connects Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties. This scheduled maintenance will take place on Sunday, October 15, 2023, commencing at 6 a.m., with lanes reopening no later than 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

MDOT SHA’s maintenance crews will focus on cleaning the drainage systems and the bridge deck. During these operations, motorists should anticipate single-lane closures. These closures will be carefully managed through a flagging operation, which involves deploying flaggers and portable variable message signs to ensure safe passage through the work zone.

Recognizing the potential inconvenience that roadwork can cause, MDOT SHA emphasizes the necessity of these measures to sustain a secure and dependable highway system. Motorists are urged to exercise caution and reduce their speed while traversing the work zone for their safety and to protect the workers dedicated to enhancing our roadways.

For a comprehensive list of significant projects undertaken by the State Highway Administration, refer to the project portal or visit the official MDOT SHA website at roads.maryland.gov. To access real-time traffic updates and conditions, please visit md511.maryland.gov.

As this maintenance is essential for the safety and efficiency of the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, motorists are encouraged to plan their travel accordingly and be prepared for potential delays caused by the single-lane closures. By adhering to the guidance provided by flaggers and variable message signs, all commuters can contribute to ensuring a smoother and safer roadway system.

