INDIAN HEAD, MD – A fire erupted at 410 Bland Drive, Indian Head, Charles County, Maryland, on October 11, 2023. The single-story, single-family dwelling, owned by Carol and Cecil Oakes, sustained significant damage, with an estimated loss of $20,000 for the structure and $500 for the contents.

The Naval District Washington Fire Department promptly controlled the blaze, with a swift response from 20 firefighters. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries or fatalities in the incident. The home was equipped with working smoke alarms.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of the emergency call and were able to control the flames within five minutes. The fire department was the first to discover the blaze, which originated in the residence’s living room. The exact cause of the fire remains the subject of an ongoing investigation.

Unfortunately, the fire claimed the lives of four cats who could not escape the flames.

Authorities are seeking assistance from the public to shed light on the incident. Anyone with information about the fire at 410 Bland Drive is urged to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

