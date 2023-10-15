ANNAPOLIS, Md. – To enhance transparency and accessibility, the Comptroller’s Office is set to introduce an innovative online tool, allowing the general public, including residents, community leaders, media, and government officials, to subscribe to regular agency updates. The initiative aligns with Comptroller Brooke Lierman’s commitment to foster active partnerships with community stakeholders, small businesses, and Maryland residents, as outlined in the Transition Report earlier this year.

With the new online listserv, stakeholders can tailor their subscriptions to suit their interests, choosing from a range of topics, including the Board of Public Works/State Procurement, Budget and Economy, Cannabis, Environment/Climate Resilience, Get Involved, Job Opportunities, Legislation/Regulations, State Retirement and Pension, Taxes, and Unclaimed Property.

Individuals eager to stay informed about the latest programs, initiatives, events, or opportunities related to the Comptroller’s Office can sign up through the provided link.

It is important to note that existing subscribers to updates from the Office of the Comptroller are strongly encouraged to sign up for the newsletter using the link provided before October 27th. After this date, all notifications and updates from the agency will be exclusively disseminated through the newly established online engagement portal.

For any tax-related inquiries or concerns, residents are advised to contact the Comptroller’s Office via email at taxhelp@marylandtaxes.gov.

This move to create a user-friendly online tool for updates is part of a broader strategy by the Comptroller’s Office to foster better engagement with the community and ensure that information and decision-making processes are transparent. By providing a convenient platform for stakeholders to access the latest information, the Comptroller’s Office hopes to facilitate active involvement from Maryland residents and provide them with the resources necessary to participate effectively in the agency’s activities.

This innovative approach allows the Comptroller’s Office to disseminate information promptly and directly to diverse stakeholders, keeping them well-informed about key topics, such as budgetary matters, state procurement, and legislative changes.

The Comptroller’s Office acknowledges the vital role that public input plays in its decision-making processes, and this online tool is designed to make the agency more accessible and responsive to the needs and interests of Maryland’s residents and businesses.

To explore the full range of topics and sign up for updates, please visit the official link. The Comptroller’s Office encourages everyone to take advantage of this valuable resource and participate in shaping the future of Maryland’s financial and economic landscape.

Launching this new online tool is a significant step in the Comptroller’s Office’s mission to foster greater transparency, engage with the community, and ensure that its decision-making processes are open to all. This marks a notable shift toward making essential information more accessible and user-friendly, helping residents, businesses, and stakeholders stay informed and actively participate in the Comptroller’s initiatives and programs.

