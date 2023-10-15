In a testament to exceptional architectural design and community impact, the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons, dedicated in September 2022, have been awarded the prestigious title of American Institute of Architects (AIA) Maryland’s Public Buildings of the Year. The accolades were bestowed during the AIA Maryland Excellence in Design Awards, highlighting the remarkable achievements in architectural excellence and design.

The construction project, representing a combined $66 million cooperative funding initiative between the College and the state of Maryland, was also granted the esteemed Honor Award for Institutional Architecture. AIA Maryland, a prominent organization representing over 1,800 architects and allied professionals, recognized the profound impact of this architectural endeavor on the community and the campus.

GWWO | Architects, Inc. and the Gund Partnership, the architects behind this visionary project, have successfully weaved together the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons into the fabric of the campus, delivering a harmonious blend of aesthetics, function, and community engagement.

The award citation particularly highlighted the project’s ability to act as a “harbinger” – setting the stage for cultural experiences and changes. It praised the structure’s ability to “sensitively knit together the campus buildings with exceptional proportions, materials, and details,” creating a unified architectural character and a unique sense of place.

Paul Pusecker, Vice President for Business and Finance for the College, lauded the transformative role of the Dodge Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons, stating, “The Dodge Performing Arts Center and the Learning Commons have become a hub not just for the campus but for the entire community in hosting an array of performances, speakers, events, and providing great collaborative spaces for our students.” The exceptional design of these buildings, he believes, is a pivotal factor in their rapid establishment as the campus’s centerpiece.

The Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center is a marvel of acoustical engineering, featuring a 700-seat auditorium and a 120-seat recital hall. These facilities are complemented by classroom, office, and rehearsal spaces dedicated to the College’s music programs. The grand, multi-functional lobby, with its sweeping glass façade, adds to the facility’s aesthetic appeal and functionality.

In its first year of operation, the center has hosted an impressive array of performances, speakers, and cultural events. Notable guests have included 70’s chart-toppers Average White Band, 5-time Grammy® winner Angélique Kidjo, cultural ambassadors Step Afrika!, playwright and actor Anna Deavere Smith, and award-winning NPR correspondent Nina Totenberg.

Adjacent to the Dodge Performing Arts Center, the Learning Commons is a space that fosters education and collaboration. The upper floor accommodates purpose-built classrooms and offices for the College’s Educational Studies department, providing a fresh presence for the institution’s only graduate-level program. Here, Master of Arts in Teaching candidates can cultivate diverse teaching skills in flexible environments.

Downstairs, the Learning Commons offers a wide range of rooms that cater to both private and collaborative study needs for students. The Brew’d Awakening coffee shop has rapidly gained popularity, becoming a beloved meeting spot for students, faculty, and staff. It’s a place where people gather over coffee, beverages, and light snacks, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

The Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center and Learning Commons have not only enriched the College’s educational and cultural landscape but also established themselves as architectural marvels deserving of recognition by the AIA Maryland. These buildings stand as a testament to the power of exceptional design and its ability to shape communities and experiences.

Like this: Like Loading...