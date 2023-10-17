A recent report underscores the significant role of fossil fuel-powered appliances in reducing air pollution in Maryland, putting the state’s climate goals at risk. The study, authored by a consortium of environmental organizations, draws attention to the need for the state to take further action to combat the adverse effects of these appliances on air quality.

The comprehensive research, which delved into using fossil fuels in HVAC systems and water heaters for residential and commercial purposes, revealed alarming statistics. It was found that such equipment collectively emits more than three times the volume of health-damaging nitrogen oxides in Maryland compared to all the state’s power plants combined.

One of the key contributors to the study, the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, emphasized that urban areas are particularly vulnerable to the ill effects of fossil fuel-powered appliances. Jamie DeMarco, the Maryland Director of the organization, explained the situation, stating, “Every gas furnace vents outside, so it’s a little smokestack. And when you have a lot of homes together, there’s a lot of smokestacks. So urban areas have more concentrated air pollution outdoors from indoor space and water heating.”

The study’s authors are now calling on Maryland to implement air-quality equipment standards similar to those in California. These standards would aim to phase out the sale of natural gas-fired furnaces and water heaters in favor of more efficient alternatives, such as heat pumps.

The report estimates that pollution from fossil-fuel equipment in Maryland is responsible for more than 6,000 lost workdays annually and accounts for over $1.3 billion in health-related impacts. Furthermore, researchers predict that transitioning to newer, more efficient appliances would reduce pollution and lower costs. The report suggests that approximately 98% of households in the state would experience monthly energy bill savings.

DeMarco clarified that these new standards would not affect existing equipment in homes. Instead, they would be applied at the point of sale. “Air-quality equipment standards would not come into anybody’s home and require you to change what you have,” said DeMarco. “It’s just at the point when you need to replace the equipment. An air-quality equipment standard would ensure that you are buying the best product that will heat your home most efficiently, most affordably, while not contributing to air pollution in Maryland.”

In the past, heat pumps faced criticism for their inability to operate efficiently in extreme cold. However, recent technological advancements have introduced units that can heat homes even in temperatures as low as minus 22 degrees. DeMarco highlighted this progress: “These are not your grandparents’ heat pumps.” He noted that one of the states with the highest adoption of heat pumps for home heating is Maine, where the lack of gas pipelines makes this alternative a practical choice.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that heat pumps provide the added benefit of cooling homes during the summer months and use 29% less electricity compared to central air conditioning units. This energy efficiency reduces greenhouse gas emissions, further supporting Maryland’s climate goals.

In light of these findings, Maryland faces a crucial decision in adopting air-quality equipment standards that promote cleaner and more efficient heating and water heating systems. The state can make significant strides toward improving air quality, reducing health-related costs, and mitigating its impact on climate change. The environment and public health are counting on it.

