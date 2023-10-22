PATUXENT RIVER, MD — The Naval Air Station Patuxent River (NAS Patuxent River) has announced the temporary closure of Goose Creek Bridge, slated to occur on Monday, October 23, 2023. The closure, scheduled to run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., is necessitated by critical sewage line repairs.

The Goose Creek Bridge, a vital transportation link near the Atlantic Test Ranges and the Goose Creek Campgrounds, will be entirely inaccessible to all traffic during this period. Commuters, residents, and travelers who regularly use this route must plan accordingly and seek alternative routes during the closure.

The decision to close the bridge for repairs is a response to essential maintenance work required to address issues within the sewage line infrastructure. NAS Patuxent River officials have noted that the closure is vital to ensure the continued functionality and safety of the bridge.

In a statement regarding the closure, NAS Patuxent River officials emphasized the importance of this maintenance project. They stated, “The repair work on Goose Creek Bridge’s sewage line is a critical initiative to maintain the integrity of this essential infrastructure. Safety is our top priority, and this temporary closure is necessary to carry out the required repairs effectively and efficiently.”

During the closure, motorists and pedestrians are urged to utilize alternate routes to reach their destinations. NAS Patuxent River authorities have recommended planning for additional travel time to accommodate these route adjustments, and they encourage the community’s cooperation and understanding during this essential maintenance period.

It is worth noting that NAS Patuxent River will work diligently to expedite the repairs and reopen Goose Creek Bridge to regular traffic as soon as possible. The 12-hour closure timeframe is intended to facilitate the repair process without causing undue inconvenience to the public.

For the latest updates on the Goose Creek Bridge closure and any potential changes to the schedule, residents and commuters are encouraged to visit the official NAS Patuxent River website at NAS Patuxent River Website for real-time information and notifications.

In conclusion, the NAS Patuxent River has announced a temporary closure of Goose Creek Bridge on October 23, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. to facilitate sewage line repairs. This necessary maintenance work aims to ensure the bridge’s long-term functionality and safety. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to seek alternative routes during the closure and stay updated on the progress via the NAS Patuxent River website. The base remains committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for all community members.

