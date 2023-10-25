Leonardtown Campus- The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is gearing up to host its ‘Night of Engineering’ on October 26, shedding light on the opportunities presented by its Electrical and Mechanical Engineering majors and the Southern Maryland ENTRY Program in partnership with the University of Maryland.

CSM’s ‘Night of Engineering’ event is set to take place at the Leonardtown Campus, Building A, Auditorium from 6:00 PM to 7:45 PM, and promises to provide a platform for prospective students to explore the exciting world of engineering education and workforce development opportunities.

At the heart of this event is the spotlight on CSM’s Electrical and Mechanical Engineering majors, as well as the Southern Maryland ENTRY Program, which represents a seamless pathway for students aspiring to earn a bachelor’s degree in engineering. This program, a collaborative effort with the University of Maryland, not only facilitates the pursuit of an engineering education but also enables students to stay close to home by attending the University System of Maryland Southern Maryland (USMSM).

The ENTRY Program offers a unique and attractive proposition for students. Participants begin their journey by earning an associate of science engineering degree at CSM, setting a solid foundation for their future endeavors. Upon successful completion of this phase, students can transfer with junior status to pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in either Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering at USMSM.

One of the program’s standout features is the opportunity it provides for students to gain valuable real-world experience. This comes in the form of internships with the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD), a crucial division of NAVAIR, situated at Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Furthermore, successful completion of the program’s requirements could potentially open doors to future employment opportunities within this highly respected organization.

In addition to rigorous coursework, CSM encourages its engineering students to actively engage with their communities through volunteering and community outreach. The college provides various avenues for students to enhance their skills and expand their social network, including participation in the Talons robotics team, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Engineering Club, and the Math Club.

CSM’s ‘Night of Engineering’ event is a unique opportunity for aspiring engineers, offering valuable insights into the world of engineering education and the multiple pathways available for their professional development. Admission to this event is free, but pre-registration is required to secure a spot.

For those interested in attending ‘Night of Engineering’ on October 26, further information and registration details can be found on the CSM website at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2023/10/night-of-engineering-26.html.

The College of Southern Maryland’s dedication to engineering education and workforce development continues to flourish through its innovative programs and partnerships. ‘Night of Engineering’ serves as a beacon for those interested in engineering careers and underscores the college’s commitment to providing students with seamless pathways to success in the field of engineering.

