LEONARDTOWN, MD- A fatal incident in Hollywood, MD, has prompted a thorough investigation by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The incident, which unfolded on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 7:55 p.m., resulted in the untimely death of a woman identified as Tammy Lynn Boyle, aged 61 and a resident of Hollywood, MD.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office swiftly responded to a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the southbound lane of the 23000 block of Three Notch Road. Tragically, upon their arrival, Tammy Lynn Boyle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation carried out by the Sheriff’s Office suggests that the victim was attempting to cross the southbound lanes of Three Notch Road, north of Airport Road, when she was struck by one or more vehicles. The incident involved a 2014 Toyota Sienna, driven by a 51-year-old male resident of Lusby, who remained at the scene following the collision.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction team has taken over the investigation. They are actively seeking assistance from any eyewitnesses who may have information that could aid in their inquiry. Authorities are encouraging anyone who was traveling in the area at the time of the incident and observed anything relevant to come forward and share their account.

The designated point of contact for providing information or eyewitness accounts is Corporal Vincent Pontorno. He can be reached via email at vincent.pontorno@stmaryscountymd.gov or by phone at 301-475-4200, ext. 2337.

