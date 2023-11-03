Hiring the right attorney is important to your personal injury case. You may work with your lawyer for weeks, months, or even over a year to get the most money for your accident.

Knowing which questions to ask a personal injury lawyer is a good first step towards finding the right attorney for you, but how do you decide between each of the attorneys you talk to?

Here are seven ways to know if you’ve found the right attorney for your personal injury case.

They Have the Right Experience

One of the easiest ways to cross one or two attorneys off your list is to consider their experience. That includes how many years they have practiced law, but it also means considering whether or not they have the right experience when it comes to your case.

There are many different areas of law that an attorney can specialize in. You’ll want to pick a lawyer who has experience working with your type of case. That means finding someone who specializes in personal injury law, but it may also mean finding someone who has even more specific experience, like car accidents or workman’s comp.

The Price is Right

Hiring a lawyer can cost a lot of money . Price should always be a top consideration when hiring an attorney.

Most personal injury lawyers work on a contingency basis, which means they won’t get paid until you get paid. However, contingency rates can vary from lawyer to lawyer. You may want to consider hiring the attorney who has the lowest fees so you can take home more cash when your case is closed.

You’ll also want to consider the lawyer who thinks they can get you the most money. Although an attorney can’t guarantee how much you’ll get or whether you’ll get anything at all, they can tell you how confident they are and how much they think your case might be worth.

They Have Great Reviews

It’s well worth your time to look at reviews online. Dig into the reviews and case studies you find on each attorney’s website, but make sure you check some third-party websites too. They may have more honest reviews compared to what you are likely to find on each lawyer’s personal website.

See who has the most positive reviews, but make sure you look very carefully at negative reviews too. Some people leave negative reviews simply because their attorney didn’t win their case, but that doesn’t mean they are a bad attorney. It’s more important to consider the quality of their knowledge, support, and service, as most attorneys lose a case every once in a while.

The Size of the Firm Is the Right Fit for You

You should consider the size of the law firm when making your decision. No one size is better than another. It’s more about considering what kind of experience you want to have when working with your attorney.

Different law firm sizes come with pros and cons like:

Large law firms often deal with more complex, sophisticated cases

Small law firms offer a more personalized experience

Mid-size law firms fall in between

You’ll want to consider who you want to talk to throughout your case. You’re likely to deal with more paralegals and secretaries if you’re working with a larger law firm, while you’re more likely to talk directly with your attorney when dealing with a smaller law firm.

It’s also true that most small law firms are more affordable compared to larger law firms, but they may not have the same resources and staff. You might be less likely to win, or you might win a smaller amount in your case if you work with a small firm.

They Prioritize Timely Communication

Lawyers don’t have the best reputation. Some of that has to do with how much they inform their clients. Some attorneys who are working on multiple cases may not get back to their clients for days, or even at all.

Get a feel for the way each attorney handles client communication during your free consultation. Do they primarily use email? Do they prefer phone calls? Can you get ahold of them through another messaging service, like WhatsApp? How often do they return calls, and who is returning those calls?

You may be able to find some of these answers by reading reviews too. You’ll save yourself a lot of headaches if you find a lawyer who prioritizes timely communication.

They Are Patient When Answering Your Questions

You should consider the information each attorney provided during your consultation, but you should also consider how they answered your questions. Did they seem engaged in your conversation, or did they seem distracted? Did they patiently answer your questions and take the time to answer them well, or did they give you short answers or avoid answering at all?

Chances are, you’ll have a lot of questions throughout the course of your case. You’ll save yourself a lot of trouble if you find an attorney who is willing to answer all of your questions patiently and kindly.

Listen to Your Gut

Sometimes there isn’t a specific reason why you like one attorney more than another. You may have vibed with one over a shared experience or an opinion, while another may have given you an unsettled feeling.

Take the time to listen to your gut . It is often right. Just make sure you slow down and think about what and how you feel over a day or two. If you have a consistent feeling about one attorney over another, even if you can’t quite put your finger on it, they are probably your best choice.

Hiring just any old attorney won’t do. You have to hire the right attorney for your situation. That starts with a consultation where you can ask questions. Once you’ve interviewed a few different candidates, the tips on this list will help you narrow in on the one lawyer who is right for you.

