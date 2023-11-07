PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – Five Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) were awarded grants by the Calvert County School Foundation (CCSF) during the recent meeting of the Calvert Board of Education held on October 26, 2023. This annual grant program aims to support unique resources and innovative opportunities for learning in the Calvert County School system.

The 2023-2024 CCSF grant recipients, totaling $10,715.75, include Beach Elementary, Dowell Elementary, St. Leonard Elementary, Calvert High, and Patuxent High. Each of these schools submitted grant proposals that were recognized for their potential to enhance the educational experience for students. Beach Elementary St Leonard Elementary Patuxent High Dowell Elementary CHS

Beach Elementary was awarded a $1,295.71 grant to expand its fiction book collection with new and diverse books. These books aim to offer students the chance to read about characters from various nationalities, cultures, backgrounds, abilities, and races, fostering empathy and a positive school climate.

Dowell Elementary, on the other hand, received $2,977.35 to equip Ms. Dare’s Kindergarten classroom with dry erase group tables. These whiteboards will encourage active learning and collaboration through activities like gallery walks, think-pair-share, and talking pennies, while also aiding in handwriting, spelling, and math practice.

St. Leonard Elementary School secured a $650.00 grant to support their Men of St. Leonard and Women of Power afterschool program. This program, guided by CCPS staff and community mentors, exposes students to activities related to STEAM, social interaction, team building, real-world experiences, and culture. The goal is to promote self-confidence and self-worth among students.

Calvert High was granted $2,792.69 for a Social and Emotional Learning Intervention program within their Algebra Lab. This initiative targets incoming ninth graders and involves 45-minute sessions to build confidence and enhance social and emotional well-being. The goal is to improve students’ critical thinking skills and learning engagement by boosting mental health.

Patuxent High received a $3,000.00 grant to enhance their Structured Learning Environment (SLE) Autism Calming room. This calming room has played a crucial role in the success of students at Patuxent High. The funds will be used to create a more supportive and comfortable space for students experiencing sensory overload.

Dona Ostenso, a CCSF Board Member, extended her congratulations to the grant recipients, emphasizing the importance of these initiatives for the students and staff of Calvert County Public Schools. The Calvert County School Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization made up of local business leaders, community members, educators, and school representatives. They work together to provide additional funding opportunities for unique educational projects, promoting creativity, critical thinking, and student engagement. These grants are funded through monetary donations to the foundation and its annual fundraising events.

For further information about the Calvert County School Foundation or to make a tax-deductible donation, you can visit www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/ccsf. These grants will undoubtedly make a significant impact on the educational experience of students in Calvert County Public Schools, fostering a culture of learning, growth, and empowerment.

