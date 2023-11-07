DAHLGREN, Va. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) is set to conduct range testing on November 7th and 8th, lasting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., which may result in substantial noise disturbances for the nearby communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as defined in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during the testing period.

To enhance national security and counter potential adversaries, the NSWCDD actively engages in range testing operations, emphasizing its commitment to designing, developing, and integrating technologically advanced warfare systems tailored for the 21st century.

The upcoming range testing is a critical component of NSWCDD’s ongoing efforts to ensure the readiness and effectiveness of the nation’s defense systems. This testing period will be two days, commencing on November 7th and concluding on November 8th. During this time, the operations are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each day and the testing may result in significant noise levels that could impact the surrounding communities near the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren.

In light of these activities, residents and boaters need to take note of the restricted access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as defined by 33 CFR 334.230. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety and security of all individuals near the range testing operations.

The NSWCDD remains committed to delivering innovative warfare systems designed to safeguard the nation and counter any potential threats effectively. Their vision is centered on creating state-of-the-art defense systems that are equipped to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

While range testing is necessary for maintaining national defense capabilities, the local communities need to be aware of potential noise disturbances during this period. The NSWCDD has established a toll-free hotline for daily updates on range operations and test schedules. Those seeking the latest information can call (877) 845-5656 for updates regarding the testing schedule.

Additionally, residents and interested parties can stay informed about the range operations and schedule by visiting the Potomac River Test Range website at http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.aspx.

For any questions or additional information, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office is available for contact. They can be reached via email at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or by phone at (540) 653- 8152.

The NSWCDD is set to conduct range testing from November 7th to November 8th, with operations taking place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day. This testing may produce loud noise, and as a precautionary measure, access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone will be restricted as per 33 CFR 334.230. The NSWCDD remains dedicated to advancing defense systems for the 21st century. For updates and information on the testing schedule, residents are encouraged to use the toll-free hotline or visit the provided website. For further inquiries, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office is readily available for contact.

Like this: Like Loading...