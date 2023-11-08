PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, is delighted to announce the resumption of the “Stepping On” falls prevention program, while simultaneously introducing the unique “Dementia Live” experience for caregivers. These initiatives aim to enhance the well-being and safety of older adults within the Calvert County community.

Stepping On Falls Prevention Program:

The Office on Aging will offer the seven-week “Stepping On” workshop on Tuesdays, running from November 7 through December 19, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at the Calvert Pines Senior Center, located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. This comprehensive two-hour class is designed to provide essential insights into identifying and eliminating fall hazards both inside and outside one’s home. It will address the effects of vision, hearing, medication, and footwear on the risk of falling, while also offering information on strength exercises and how to regain balance after a fall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four older adults experiences a fall each year, which can lead to injury and even death. The “Stepping On” program, backed by extensive research, has proven to reduce falls by an impressive 31%.

To learn more about the “Stepping On” program and to register, interested individuals are encouraged to contact Program Manager Kristy Owen at 410-535-4606, extension 8751, or via email at Kristy.Owen@CalvertCountymd.gov. This program is tailored specifically for individuals aged 60 and above who have either experienced a fall or harbor fears of falling. It’s important to note that this program is not suitable for older adults who rely on a walker or wheelchair full-time, those with dementia, or cognitive impairments.

Dementia Live Experience:

The Calvert County Office on Aging has joined forces with Hospice of the Chesapeake to present a unique opportunity for family and professional caregivers to gain insight into the challenges faced by individuals living with dementia. The event, known as Dementia Live, promises a real-life simulation experience that aims to heighten awareness and improve communication.

The Dementia Live event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 13, from 9-11 a.m. It will take place at Hospice of the Chesapeake Burnett Hospice House, located at 4559 Sixes Road in Prince Frederick. Through the use of specialized equipment within a safe and controlled environment, participants will gain a heightened understanding of the challenges associated with dementia. This immersive experience will equip attendees with valuable tips and tools to enhance their communication and connection with dementia patients.

The event is open to all interested parties at no cost, but due to limited seating, preregistration is required. For those wishing to attend, please contact Lisa Caudle from the Calvert County Office on Aging at 410-535-4606, extension 8755.

The innovative Dementia Live program was developed by a team of experts in dementia, sensitivity and awareness, and professional development from the AGE-u-cate Training Institute, a nationally recognized institution headquartered in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. This program represents the latest addition to the sensitivity awareness training used by a wide range of individuals, including direct care staff, family caregivers, healthcare professionals, and college and university students.

For further information about Dementia Live and other training programs offered by the AGE-u-cate Training Institute, please visit their website at www.AGEucate.com. This collaboration between the Calvert County Office on Aging and Hospice of the Chesapeake aims to enhance the care and understanding of those living with dementia within the community, promoting a safer and more compassionate environment for all.

