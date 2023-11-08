INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In a historic moment for St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the men’s soccer team secured their first-ever berth in the prestigious 2023 NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship Tournament, as officially announced by the NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Committee on Monday afternoon, November 6. This achievement marks a significant milestone for the Seahawks, propelling them onto the national stage of college soccer.

The next challenge for the St. Mary’s College Seahawks is a first-round matchup against John Carroll University from University Heights, Ohio. The highly anticipated game is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, November 11, at 1:30 p.m. The event will take place on the campus of the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College’s journey in the NCAA Tournament begins against the John Carroll Blue Streaks, who come into the contest with a commendable 13-5-2 season record. Interestingly, this will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams, promising an exciting clash on the soccer field.

For soccer enthusiasts eager to witness this historic encounter, tickets are available at $10 for adults, $5 for senior citizens and students with ID, while children under two years of age can attend the game free of charge.

The host of this thrilling four-team pod on November 11-12 is none other than No. 2 Mary Washington, a 2022 national semifinalist. The Eagles will face off against Neumann University in another first-round contest scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday. The winners of these two matches will advance to meet on Sunday at 1 p.m., intensifying the competition.

St. Mary’s College’s remarkable journey to the NCAA Tournament was fueled by their performance in the United East Conference, where they clinched the championship title. In a gripping conference championship game held on November 4, St. Mary’s College triumphed over Rosemont College in a penalty shootout, prevailing 5-4 following a 2-2 draw.

The Seahawks enter the tournament with a commendable four-game unbeaten streak. Their roster showcases an impressive eighteen players who have each contributed at least one goal during the season. Leading the charge is fifth-year forward Zack Glime from Annapolis, Maryland, who was named the conference tournament MVP, having netted an impressive 11 goals. In the goalkeeping department, senior Matthew Kopsidas from Rockville, Maryland, boasts a 7-6-4 record, featuring four shutouts and a 1.46 goals-against average.

On the other side of the field, John Carroll University, no stranger to the NCAA Tournament, is making its 12th appearance. Remarkably, the Blue Streaks have been a part of every NCAA Tournament since 2016, showcasing their consistent excellence. JCU earned one of the 22 coveted Pool C bids, which are reserved for institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that did not secure the conference championship, as well as other teams from Pool B.

In a gripping semifinal showdown in the Ohio Athletic Conference, John Carroll University faced Otterbein University, resulting in a thrilling 4-3 penalty shootout victory for Otterbein following a scoreless draw. JCU heads into the NCAA Tournament on the back of a promising three-game unbeaten streak.

The attacking prowess of John Carroll is led by junior forward Jack Foht, who has netted an impressive eight goals. In the goalkeeper’s box, sophomore Brenden Moher (10-3-2) maintains a stellar 0.91 goals-against average and has managed four clean sheets.

As the historic clash between St. Mary’s College of Maryland and John Carroll University looms on the horizon, both teams and their loyal supporters eagerly await this momentous opportunity to shine on the national stage of college soccer. This year’s NCAA Division III Men’s Soccer Championship promises to deliver thrilling and unforgettable moments for fans and players alike.

