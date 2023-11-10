The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is set to embark on a crucial week-long routine inspection of the MD 4 Bridge over the Patuxent River, more commonly known as the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge, at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County line. This nighttime assessment will start on Sunday, November 12, and will persist through Thursday, November 16, unfolding between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. the subsequent morning.

As part of this inspection, maintenance crews will implement a temporary lane closure, managing traffic in the remaining open lane with flagging operations. To enhance awareness among travelers, portable variable message signs will be strategically placed along pertinent state routes, notifying commuters of the lane closure. The MDOT SHA has enlisted the expertise of contractors Johnson Mirmiran & Thompson (JMT) and Gannett Fleming to execute this essential evaluation. Commuters traversing the bridge during these night hours are advised to plan for additional travel time.

While the State Highway Administration acknowledges the inconvenience of temporary ramp and lane closures, officials emphasize the necessity of these measures to ensure the ongoing safety and reliability of the transportation system. Motorists are urged to exercise caution by reducing speeds as they approach and traverse active work zones. The importance of staying alert, maintaining focus, adhering to reduced speed limits, adapting to altered driving patterns, and slowing down in construction zones is underscored.

For additional information, concerned customers may contact the District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or the toll-free number 1-800-331-5603. In the event of roadside assistance requirements, motorists can dial #77 on their mobile devices.

To stay updated on all major State Highway Administration projects, interested individuals can refer to the Project Portal at Project Portal Link or visit the official homepage at roads.maryland.gov. Real-time traffic conditions can be accessed at md511.maryland.gov.

