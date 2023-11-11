The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently released data indicating a decrease in the annual deer harvest, citing a variety of factors that influence this fluctuation. The early two-month season, which encompasses both archery and muzzleloader hunting, witnessed 10,140 deer taken during the archery season and 6,299 during the October muzzleloader season. An additional 168 deer were reported during managed hunts.

Weather conditions and the abundance of natural food sources, particularly acorns, emerged as key contributors to this year’s decline in deer harvest. Less-than-ideal weather conditions during parts of the early season, coupled with the prevalence of acorns in many areas, reduced deer mobility, making them more challenging targets for hunters.

The archery season saw a 19% decrease in harvest compared to the previous year, while the muzzleloader season experienced a 17% decline. The sika deer harvest, a specific focus in Maryland, decreased by 9%, dropping from 1,624 to 1,476 deer.

Hunters also utilized Sundays, which were open to archery hunting, contributing to 911 deer or 9% of the total archery harvest. Maryland has increasingly allowed Sunday hunting as a means to manage deer populations and accommodate hunters’ schedules.

The annual fluctuations in deer harvest are attributed to various factors, including hunter effort, weather conditions, the availability of natural foods such as acorns, and the current population size of the deer herd. The Maryland DNR acknowledges the complex interplay of these elements and emphasizes the importance of monitoring and understanding these variables for effective deer management.

Despite the decline in this year’s harvest, officials highlight the state’s commitment to sustainable and responsible hunting practices. The data provided by the Maryland DNR serves as a valuable tool for assessing the impact of external factors on deer populations and informs ongoing efforts to strike a balance between conservation and the interests of hunters.

As the 2023 hunting season progresses, the Maryland DNR will continue to collect data and assess the overall impact on the state’s deer population, providing insights for future management strategies. Maryland Early Season Deer Harvest Through October 31, 2023 Antlered Antlerless Total 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change Allegany 433 430 0.7 277 417 -33.6 710 847 -16.2 Anne Arundel 177 234 -24.4 284 364 -22.0 461 598 -22.9 Baltimore 547 533 2.6 794 1,080 -26.5 1,341 1,613 -16.9 Calvert 139 175 -20.6 189 280 -32.5 328 455 -27.9 Caroline whitetail 151 184 -17.9 248 393 -36.9 399 577 -30.8 sika 0 0 * 1 1 * 1 1 * Carroll 472 520 -9.2 677 892 -24.1 1,149 1,412 -18.6 Cecil 303 346 -12.4 456 635 -28.2 759 981 -22.6 Charles 220 304 -27.6 317 382 -17.0 537 686 -21.7 Dorchester whitetail 133 133 0 138 274 -49.6 271 407 -33.4 sika 675 745 -9.4 637 738 -13.7 1,312 1,483 -11.5 Frederick 560 633 -11.5 777 1,127 -31.1 1,337 1,760 -24.0 Garrett 770 893 -13.8 523 552 -5.3 1,293 1,445 -10.5 Harford 288 325 -11.4 476 682 -30.2 764 1,007 -24.1 Howard 215 200 7.5 397 471 -15.7 612 671 -8.8 Kent 286 257 11.3 259 439 -41.0 545 696 -21.7 Montgomery 328 323 1.5 605 657 -7.9 933 980 -4.8 Prince George’s 156 205 -23.9 217 285 -23.9 373 490 -23.9 Queen Anne’s 183 235 -22.1 300 431 -30.4 483 666 -27.5 St. Mary’s 230 267 -13.9 302 383 -21.1 532 650 -18.2 Somerset whitetail 120 101 18.8 169 216 -21.8 289 317 -8.8 sika 2 15 * 3 1 * 5 16 * Talbot 144 149 -3.4 149 198 -24.7 293 347 -15.6 Washington 508 570 -10.9 529 698 -24.2 1,037 1,268 -18.2 Wicomico whitetail 150 133 12.8 220 282 -22.0 370 415 -10.8 sika 53 47 * 57 41 * 110 88 * Worcester whitetail 129 129 0 186 226 -17.7 315 355 -11.3 sika 28 17 * 20 19 * 48 36 * Total 7,400 8,103 -8.7 9,207 12,164 -24.3 16,607 20,267 -18.1 *Small sample size

