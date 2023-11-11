The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently released data indicating a decrease in the annual deer harvest, citing a variety of factors that influence this fluctuation. The early two-month season, which encompasses both archery and muzzleloader hunting, witnessed 10,140 deer taken during the archery season and 6,299 during the October muzzleloader season. An additional 168 deer were reported during managed hunts.

Weather conditions and the abundance of natural food sources, particularly acorns, emerged as key contributors to this year’s decline in deer harvest. Less-than-ideal weather conditions during parts of the early season, coupled with the prevalence of acorns in many areas, reduced deer mobility, making them more challenging targets for hunters.

The archery season saw a 19% decrease in harvest compared to the previous year, while the muzzleloader season experienced a 17% decline. The sika deer harvest, a specific focus in Maryland, decreased by 9%, dropping from 1,624 to 1,476 deer.

Hunters also utilized Sundays, which were open to archery hunting, contributing to 911 deer or 9% of the total archery harvest. Maryland has increasingly allowed Sunday hunting as a means to manage deer populations and accommodate hunters’ schedules.

The annual fluctuations in deer harvest are attributed to various factors, including hunter effort, weather conditions, the availability of natural foods such as acorns, and the current population size of the deer herd. The Maryland DNR acknowledges the complex interplay of these elements and emphasizes the importance of monitoring and understanding these variables for effective deer management.

Despite the decline in this year’s harvest, officials highlight the state’s commitment to sustainable and responsible hunting practices. The data provided by the Maryland DNR serves as a valuable tool for assessing the impact of external factors on deer populations and informs ongoing efforts to strike a balance between conservation and the interests of hunters.

As the 2023 hunting season progresses, the Maryland DNR will continue to collect data and assess the overall impact on the state’s deer population, providing insights for future management strategies.

Maryland Early Season Deer Harvest Through October 31, 2023
 AntleredAntlerlessTotal
 20232022% Change20232022% Change20232022% Change
Allegany4334300.7277417-33.6710847-16.2
Anne Arundel177234-24.4284364-22.0461598-22.9
Baltimore5475332.67941,080-26.51,3411,613-16.9
Calvert139175-20.6189280-32.5328455-27.9
Caroline         
whitetail151184-17.9248393-36.9399577-30.8
sika00*11*11*
Carroll472520-9.2677892-24.11,1491,412-18.6
Cecil303346-12.4456635-28.2759981-22.6
Charles220304-27.6317382-17.0537686-21.7
Dorchester         
whitetail1331330138274-49.6271407-33.4
sika675745-9.4637738-13.71,3121,483-11.5
Frederick560633-11.57771,127-31.11,3371,760-24.0
Garrett770893-13.8523552-5.31,2931,445-10.5
Harford288325-11.4476682-30.27641,007-24.1
Howard2152007.5397471-15.7612671-8.8
Kent28625711.3259439-41.0545696-21.7
Montgomery3283231.5605657-7.9933980-4.8
Prince George’s156205-23.9217285-23.9373490-23.9
Queen Anne’s183235-22.1300431-30.4483666-27.5
St. Mary’s230267-13.9302383-21.1532650-18.2
Somerset         
whitetail12010118.8169216-21.8289317-8.8
sika215*31*516*
Talbot144149-3.4149198-24.7293347-15.6
Washington508570-10.9529698-24.21,0371,268-18.2
Wicomico         
whitetail15013312.8220282-22.0370415-10.8
sika5347*5741*11088*
Worcester         
whitetail1291290186226-17.7315355-11.3
sika2817*2019*4836*
Total7,4008,103-8.79,20712,164-24.316,60720,267-18.1
*Small sample size

