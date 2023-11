This week, we head for the stars, Starship Troopers. Do the bugs come out on top, or do we apes want to live forever?

Check us out on our website here at: www.thedecisionreel.com

Our Socials:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/thedecisionreel

Instagram: www.instagram.com/thedecisionreel

Twitter: www.twitter.com/thedecisionreel

Check out our Merch here: https://the-decision-reel-merch-store.creator-spring.com

Like this: Like Loading...