The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosive National Canine Training Center welcomed a seasoned addition to its ranks as K9 “Blondie” graduated last Thursday alongside her handler, Master Deputy Oliver Alkire. The duo is now part of an exclusive cadre of only 65 ATF-trained accelerant detection teams in the United States.

What makes Blondie’s journey remarkable is her unique career path. Originally trained for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, the 4-year-old canine found a new calling in the world of law enforcement. After two years with another agency, Blondie transitioned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, where she excelled in the rigorous Accelerant Detection program.

Master Deputy Alkire expressed surprise at Blondie’s age, noting that most canines in the program are just over a year old. Despite her slightly senior status, Blondie’s experience and training shone through during the intensive 12-week certification program. The curriculum covered accelerant detection canine methodology, fire chemistry, safety and first aid, health, wellness, and various investigative disciplines.

The training, conducted at the ATF National Canine Training Center in Front Royal, Virginia, included practical exercises in diverse scenarios, such as vehicles, structures, and fire scenes. The goal was to refine Blondie’s scent discrimination skills, crucial for detecting ignitable liquids used to accelerate fires.

Blondie’s expertise extends to detecting a variety of ignitable liquids, having undergone tens of thousands of repetitions for odor recognition during training. The ATF employs a scientifically rigorous food and praise reward training methodology, exposing canines to six classifications of ignitable liquids. This method, certified by the ATF National Laboratory, ensures that Blondie is a versatile, mobile, and accurate accelerant detection tool.

The graduation ceremony saw seven handlers from different parts of the country, including Master Deputy Alkire, and their canine partners joining the elite ranks of ATF-trained accelerant detection teams. Blondie’s arrival marks a proud moment for the Office of the State Fire Marshal, which now boasts the largest partnership of ATF-trained canine teams in the country, totaling six teams.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci expressed his pride in the longstanding partnership between the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the ATF’s Accelerant Detection Canine program, which has endured for nearly three decades. “We are dedicated to assisting ATF whenever they call, and this long-standing partnership is proof,” stated Marshal Geraci. He further commended the handlers and their families for their unwavering dedication to working and training with their canine partners seven days a week, 365 days a year.

As Blondie joins the ranks of ATF-trained accelerant detection teams, her predecessor, K9 “Kachina,” assumes the role of a proud big sister, ensuring that the legacy of excellence in accelerant detection continues within the ATF’s distinguished canine program.

