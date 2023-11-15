DAHLGREN, Va.; Nov. 14, 2023 – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) has announced plans to conduct range testing in the Potomac River Danger Zone during non-standard hours on November 15-16, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The affected areas include the Upper Machodoc Creek and the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as outlined in 33 CFR 334.230.

NSWC Dahlgren Division, responsible for delivering cutting-edge warfare systems, aims to safeguard the nation and overcome potential adversaries. The scheduled operations are part of the center’s ongoing efforts to design, develop, and integrate technologically superior warfare systems for the 21st century.

The range testing is scheduled to take place from Tuesday through Thursday, on November 14-16, 2023, in the Upper Machodoc Creek – Potomac River MDZ vicinity.

To stay updated on any changes in the range schedule, the NSWCDD encourages the public to check for daily updates on range operations and test schedules. This information can be accessed by calling the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656 or visiting the Potomac River Test Range website at NSWCDD Range Schedule.

For any inquiries regarding NSWC Dahlgren Division’s range schedule, individuals can contact the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Public Affairs Office at (540) 653-8153 or the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or (540) 653-8154.

Range schedules are subject to change, and the NSWCDD emphasizes the importance of staying informed through official channels. The testing is crucial for the ongoing development and testing of advanced naval systems, contributing to the nation’s defense capabilities.

