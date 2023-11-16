MANAHAWKIN, N.J. – St. Mary’s College senior field hockey captain Audrey Dickens has secured a coveted position on the 2023 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) National Senior Team. Dickens is among 60 exceptional student-athletes from 44 different Division III field hockey programs to receive this honor, commemorating their collegiate achievements and contributions both on and off the field, according to an NFHCA release.

This recognition marks Dickens as only the seventh Seahawk field hockey player to be named to the Senior Team, following in the footsteps of Christy Bishop ’15, who received the distinction in 2014. The exclusive club includes Lauriann Parker ’13, Allie Skiest ’11, Emily Smithson ’09, Amy Skrickus ’08, and Melissa Moore ’98.

Hailing from Phoenix, Md., Dickens, a 5-7 midfielder, shares the spotlight with only one other Atlantic East Conference player, Caroline Gallagher from Cabrini University, further underscoring the rarity and prestige of this accomplishment.

Over her four-year career with the Seahawks, Dickens showcased her prowess, amassing 42 points through 15 goals and 12 assists in 55 games, with 53 starts. Notably, nine of her 15 career goals were decisive game-winners.

As a two-year team captain, Dickens received three First Team All-Atlantic East awards and was named the Atlantic East Offensive Player of the Week on Oct. 25, 2021. Her consistent stellar performance also earned her a place on the Atlantic East Weekly Honor Roll four times since the team joined the conference in 2020.

In the recently concluded season, Dickens played a pivotal role, leading St. Mary’s College with three game-winning goals, tying for third in the conference. Additionally, she shared the second spot on the squad with six assists, securing the 10th position in the league. Dickens concluded her senior season tied for fifth with four goals.

The Seahawks concluded their historic season with an impressive 13-6 (6-0 AEC) overall record. They achieved two program firsts by clinching the Atlantic East Conference championship tournament title and securing a coveted berth in the NCAA Division III Field Hockey Championship Tournament.

Further contributing to their legacy, the Seahawks notched their third consecutive undefeated conference record, boasting a remarkable 17-0 record over the past three seasons. They also secured their third consecutive Atlantic East regular-season championship title, solidifying their status as a dominant force in Division III field hockey.

