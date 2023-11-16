LATHAM, N.Y. – In a commendable recognition of her outstanding performance, senior captain Meghan Stevens from St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball team has been named to the 2023 All-United East Conference Volt Division Volleyball Second Team. The United East Conference office made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon (Nov 14).

This marks a significant milestone in Stevens’ career as it is her first postseason honor. The 5-7 outside hitter demonstrated prowess throughout the season, leading the Seahawks with impressive statistics – 319 digs, 278 points, and 233 kills. Additionally, Stevens secured the third position on the team with 38 service aces, showcasing her versatility on the court. Her contributions extended to defense, where she ranked fifth with 13.0 total blocks and 12 block assists.

Stevens showcased exceptional consistency by recording nine double-doubles during the season, a remarkable feat that included six consecutive double-doubles between Oct. 14 and Oct. 28.

Over her career, Stevens has accumulated noteworthy statistics, concluding with 733 digs, 578 points, 481 kills, 83 aces, 71 assists, 24.0 total blocks, and 20 block assists. Her stellar performance peaked in a five-set neutral site victory over Notre Dame of Maryland University on Sept. 16, where she recorded career-bests of 25.5 points and 22 kills. Other career-highs include 29 digs and five assists against Lancaster Bible College on Oct. 21 and three blocks (3 block assists) at Hood College on Sept. 6.

St. Mary’s College wrapped up the 2023 campaign with a 12-16 overall record, including a 2-4 standing in the UEC. The team secured the No. 4 seed in the 2023 United East Conference Volt Division Championship Tournament but unfortunately bowed out in the semifinals against the top-seeded Gallaudet University on Nov. 7.

This season’s performance holds particular significance for St. Mary’s College, marking the first time since 2018 that they achieved double-digit victories. The Seahawks secured a conference championship tournament berth for the first time since 2019 and reached the semifinals for the first time since 2015, showcasing the team’s progress and determination.

Meghan Stevens’ recognition on the All-UEC Second Team is a testament to her skill, dedication, and leadership, contributing significantly to the success of the St. Mary’s College volleyball team in the 2023 season.

