Yesterday, Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland demonstrated its ongoing commitment to community support by hosting its annual Turkey Donation event. From 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, a long-standing community ally, was bustling with activity as 300 turkeys were donated and packaged for needy local families.

The event is a significant gesture from Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has had a notable presence in the community since its opening in 2012. Ryan Eller, Executive Vice President, and general Manager, was present at the donation, emphasizing the establishment’s dedication to hands-on community service. The presence of Executive Chef Gregory Sharpe, sharing cooking tips for Thanksgiving, added a unique and helpful aspect to the event.

Leah Pailey, CEO of Anne Arundel County Food Bank, underlined the importance of such initiatives. “The winter months are always the most difficult time of the year for food security,” Pailey said. “Around the holidays, offering enough food for our community becomes more difficult for us.” She appreciated Live! Casino & Hotel’s annual commitment, noting it plays a crucial role in providing for families who might otherwise miss out on a Thanksgiving meal.

The partnership between Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank is a testament to the casino’s dedication to the community where its team members live and work. This year’s donation was a charitable act and a reflection of the casino’s core mission to make a tangible, positive impact in the local area.

“Our ability to give back to the community is a vital part of our company mission, and to give back in a way that makes an immediate and meaningful impact on members of our local community is heartwarming,” Ryan Eller expressed. He highlighted the Anne Arundel County Food Bank’s critical role in supporting community needs and voiced his gratitude for their continual efforts.

The annual Turkey Donation event by Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland is more than a charitable act; it’s a vital initiative that brings hope and relief to many during the holiday season. As families across the county prepare for Thanksgiving, the efforts of Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland, along with the Anne Arundel County Food Bank, ensure that more tables will be filled with joy and gratitude this year.

Like this: Like Loading...