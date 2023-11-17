Early this morning, a fire broke out in a two-story duplex dwelling in Waldorf, prompting an immediate response from local fire and emergency services. The incident occurred in the 4100 block of Logteal Drive, where the fire was first reported at approximately 2:26 A.M.

Upon receiving a 911 call indicating a possible fire, possibly a shed, fire and EMS units were dispatched to the scene. Within minutes, Chief 12A, identified as Jordan, arrived at the location, reporting visible flames emanating from the rear of the duplex. As additional units arrived, the fire intensified, breaking through the roof of the building. Due to the escalating situation, an evacuation order was issued for the home, and firefighting operations were conducted exclusively from the exterior. Credit: Dennis Mills Jr./ Justin English

Firefighters deployed hand lines from the outside to combat the blaze. The firefighting efforts included teams from several units, including 3, 1, 11, 836, 840, and Battalion Chief 1B. Chief 11A, Delozier, was assigned to oversee Division 2, while Chief 11B, identified as McCormick, led Division 1 in gaining entry into the building.

The fire was declared under control at approximately 3:30 A.M. Despite the rapid spread of the fire, which caused minor extensions to adjacent structures, the firefighters’ prompt and efficient response limited the damage. The homeowner, who was at the scene, received treatment for smoke inhalation but did not require hospitalization. Additionally, one firefighter sustained a hand injury during the operation but did not need to be transported for medical care.

Following the containment of the fire, the Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) arrived at the scene to address any electrical hazards. The American Red Cross was also present to assist as needed. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

This incident underscores the importance of rapid response and coordination among various emergency services in managing residential fires. The successful containment of the fire with minimal injuries and limited property damage is a testament to the skill and preparedness of the responding units.

As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the community is reminded of the importance of fire safety and preparedness in residential areas. The efforts of the firefighters and emergency personnel in quickly controlling the situation and preventing further harm or damage are commendable. Further updates on the investigation and any additional information will be provided as they become available.

