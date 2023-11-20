In a delightful gathering on November 3rd, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council hosted a special Meet and greet with Michael Munshaw, a renowned local illustrator. This event, part of the council’s First Friday series, drew a large crowd of comic enthusiasts eager to meet Munshaw and his family.

Michael Munshaw, known for his dynamic and versatile artwork, has made a name for himself in the illustration and graphic design industry. His journey to this event started with a serendipitous meeting at the “Big Duck Weekend” in August 2023. Impressed by his artistic flair and adventurous spirit, the Arts Council invited Munshaw for a special appearance.

At the Meet and greet, Munshaw showcased his generosity and appreciation for his fans by distributing free signed 11×17” prints from a collection he brought along. His engagement with the attendees highlighted the area’s close-knit community of comic fans and artists.

Munshaw’s portfolio boasts impressive works, including sketch contributions for major franchises like Star Wars, Marvel, Rick & Morty, Archer, and Dynamite Comics. His distinctive style and energy have earned him acclaim in the industry and a dedicated following among art enthusiasts.

The event occurred at the St. Mary’s County Arts Council located at 22660 Washington St, Leonardtown, MD 20650, further strengthening the council’s role as a hub for cultural and artistic events in the community.

Interested individuals can delve deeper into Munshaw’s art world at his website, www.artofm2.com, and in the November 2023 Spotlight feature by the Arts Council.

The Arts Council also encourages art lovers to subscribe to their monthly e-newsletter for updates on upcoming events, including the next First Friday event. This upcoming event, a Holiday Open House scheduled for December 1st, 2023, promises to be another festive occasion with live music by Doc Lohn from 6 to 7:30 PM, providing an opportunity for the community to engage with the council’s staff and artists.

In conclusion, Michael Munshaw’s appearance at the St. Mary’s County Arts Council brought joy to the attendees and served as a testament to the vibrant art scene in the region. His contribution to the world of comics and illustration inspires aspiring artists and fans alike.

