DAHLGREN, Va. – Residents near Naval Support Facility Dahlgren should expect heightened noise levels due to range testing scheduled by the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) on Nov. 20-21. The testing, planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, may result in very loud noise affecting nearby communities.

The NSWCDD is a pivotal entity in the defense sector, focusing on delivering advanced warfare systems essential for national security and combating adversaries. Its mission encompasses designing, developing, and integrating state-of-the-art warfare systems suited for 21st-century challenges. These range tests are part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the effectiveness and superiority of these systems.

During the testing period, there will be restrictions on access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as delineated in 33 CFR 334.230. This precautionary measure is to ensure safety in the vicinity of the test range.

It’s important to note that the range operations and test schedule is subject to frequent changes. The NSWCDD has set up resources to keep the public informed about the latest developments in testing schedules. Residents and interested parties can access daily updates through the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656. Additionally, detailed schedules and updates are available on the Potomac River Test Range website, which can be accessed at http://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/WarfareCenters/NSWCDahlgren/NSWCDDRangeSchedule.aspx.

For those seeking more information or having specific inquiries, the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office is available for contact. Queries can be directed to their email at NSWCD_103.fct@navy.mil or through a phone call to (540) 653-8152.

This testing phase represents a critical step in ensuring that the warfare systems developed and integrated by the NSWCDD meet the rigorous standards required for operational effectiveness. The understanding and cooperation of the local communities are greatly appreciated as the NSWCDD continues its commitment to advancing national defense capabilities.

