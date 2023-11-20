WEST HARTFORD, CT – In the highly competitive atmosphere of the USJ Tip-Off Tournament, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team faced a challenging matchup against Russell Sage College, ultimately succumbing with a 62-43 defeat. This contest, a test of resilience and skill, left the Seahawks with a balanced 2-2 record while Russell Sage advanced their season to 1-1.

The game commenced with an energetic start as Tray Mobray, St. Mary’s guard, scored the opening points with a skillful layup. However, this early lead was swiftly countered by a formidable 12-0 run from the Gators, dominating the first quarter and establishing a strong 20-9 lead. The initial quarter saw Mobray and teammate Sam Blaylock as the exclusive scorers for the Seahawks, indicating St. Mary’s challenges in penetrating Russell Sage’s defense.

As the second quarter unfolded, both teams experienced a lull in offensive effectiveness, with neither side able to capitalize significantly on their opportunities. Despite this, the duo of Mobray and Blaylock continued their scoring streak, cumulatively accounting for all 17 of St. Mary’s first-half points. This effort was commendable but insufficient to close the gap, leaving the Seahawks trailing by 13 points at halftime.

Entering the third quarter, Blaylock took center stage with a remarkable 10-point contribution, showcasing her versatility by scoring from various positions on the court. Known for her three-point shooting prowess, Blaylock’s performance included successful mid-range and paint shots, underscoring her offensive capabilities. Meanwhile, Mobray maintained her consistent scoring, and the quarter also saw Stephanie Howell and Olivia Liszt adding their names to the score sheet. Despite these efforts, St. Mary’s remained behind, trailing 48-33 as the final quarter approached.

The concluding quarter witnessed a spirited attempt by the Seahawks to narrow the lead, sparked by Liszt’s three-pointer. With an improved team effort, St. Mary’s cut down Russell Sage’s lead, driven by Mobray’s six points primarily earned through aggressive plays at the rim. The late-game surge, however, was met with a closing 6-0 run by the Gators, sealing the game at 62-43.

A glance inside the box score reveals the significant contributions of Mobray and Blaylock, who impressively scored 36 of the Seahawks’ 43 points. Mobray finished with 16 points, while Blaylock led with 20, exceeding a 50% shooting success rate. Their performances, though noteworthy, highlight the team’s reliance on this duo for scoring, a factor that might need addressing in future games for a more balanced and unpredictable offense.

This loss, while disappointing, provides valuable lessons and insights for the St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball Team as they progress through the season. Their resilience and the standout performances of key players suggest a potential for growth and improvement in future contests.

