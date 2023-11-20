WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a closely contested basketball match, St. Mary’s College suffered a narrow 67-65 defeat against The Catholic University of America on Saturday, Nov. 18. The game, part of the DC/MD Challenge hosted at Gallaudet University, saw an impressive comeback by St. Mary’s in the second half, only to fall short in the final moments.

The match’s turning point came when Catholic University’s Sean Neylon executed a steal and layup, extending their lead to 48-26 with just under 13 minutes remaining. However, St. Mary’s, unwilling to concede, initiated a spirited comeback. Sparked by a jumper from their senior captain, Hollique Johnson, the Seahawks embarked on a 33-10 run. This effort was bolstered by guards Daryn Alexander and Micah Henry, who scored 22 points each, a season-best for both. Alexander’s contribution included three critical three-pointers.

Despite the Seahawks’ rally, the game remained tightly contested. The two teams exchanged leads in the final minutes until St. Mary’s gained a slim 63-61 edge, thanks to senior forward Gary Grant’s free throws. But Catholic University’s proficiency at the free-throw line helped them regain and maintain a lead in the game’s dying seconds.

Catholic University’s first-half performance was crucial to their victory. They outscored St. Mary’s 30-19, aided by a 35.7% shooting accuracy from the field. In contrast, St. Mary’s struggled to find their rhythm, particularly from the three-point range, where they failed to score from seven attempts.

Statistically, the game was a tale of two halves. St. Mary’s showed notable improvement after the break, recording a .773 free-throw percentage and a 41.5% field goal percentage. However, with Dan Buckley leading the way with eight, Catholic University’s dominance in rebounding was a key factor in their victory.

Alexander and Johnson led the team with six rebounds for St. Mary’s, while first-year guard James Lerner contributed three assists. Catholic University had a more balanced scoring sheet, with Jesse Hafemeister, Brian Herbert, and Jake Timby each scoring in double figures.

St. Mary’s College looks to rebound from this setback in their upcoming consolation game against Gallaudet University, scheduled for Nov. 19 at the Field House in Washington, D.C. The game is an opportunity for the Seahawks to regain their footing and showcase the resilience they demonstrated in the second half against Catholic University.

