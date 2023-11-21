WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a remarkable turnaround, St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s basketball team clinched a 61-51 victory against Gallaudet University in the Battle of D.C. and Maryland’s consolation game. This Sunday’s victory improved St. Mary’s record to 2-3, overcoming an early 13-point deficit.

Sophomore guard Micah Henry, a standout from Hammond High School in Laurel, Maryland, was instrumental in the Seahawks’ win. Now honored with a place on the All-Tournament Team, Henry averaged 19.5 points across two games and maintained a 50% field goal rate. In this game, he led the team with 17 points, achieving a 46.7% shooting success rate.

The match began with Gallaudet seizing control, establishing a 16-3 lead within the first nine minutes. St. Mary’s struggled initially, with a 1-for-10 field goal record, missing all four three-point attempts and committing eight turnovers during Gallaudet’s dominating start.

A pivotal moment occurred when Gary Grant, a senior forward from Washington D.C., completed a three-point play, spearheading a 22-8 run for St. Mary’s. This surge turned the game in their favor, allowing them to enter halftime with a five-point lead. The second half saw St. Mary’s extend their lead to 12 points, with contributions from seven players. Grant scored a third of the team’s points during this phase.

Gallaudet, however, did not yield easily. The Bison narrowed the gap to three points thanks to Rory Lewis’s three successful free throws. But St. Mary’s held firm, finishing the game strong with a 10-point lead, marked by a perfect free-throw performance and a Henry layup. Gallaudet’s efforts were thwarted by missed shots and a turnover in the game’s final moments.

The game’s statistics underscored St. Mary’s dominance, especially in rebounds and paint presence. They outrebounded Gallaudet 45-21, with Grant and senior captain Hollique Johnson from Old Mill High School each grabbing 12 rebounds. St. Mary’s also excelled in fast break points (11-0) and second-chance points (14-4).

Grant achieved his season’s first double-double, scoring 17 points and 12 rebounds. Daryn Alexander, a fifth-year captain, added 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists, while Johnson was just a point short of a double-double.

For Gallaudet, Blessed Mbogo led with 19 points, and Rory Lewis contributed 14 points and four assists.

St. Mary’s College looks ahead to their next game against Notre Dame of Maryland University in Baltimore on November 27th. Notre Dame holds a 0-3 record, presenting another opportunity for St. Mary’s to build on their recent success.

