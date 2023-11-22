PRINCE FREDERICK, MD—Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) has recently been commended for its outstanding performance in the Advanced Placement (AP) program, with its high schools being named recipients of the College Board’s AP® School Honor Roll for 2023. This prestigious accolade, awarded to only 4,570 schools nationwide, represents a significant achievement, as these schools constitute just 30% of all eligible high schools in the country.

Huntingtown High School (HHS) has been awarded the Silver Level AP School Honor Roll designation, distinguishing itself for its excellence in AP course offerings and student achievement. Calvert High School (CHS), Northern High School (NHS), and Patuxent High School (PHS) have each earned the Bronze Level designation, further highlighting the district’s commitment to high-quality advanced education.

CHS, HHS, and NHS have also received the AP Access Award. This award, received by only 39% of the AP School Honor Roll recipients, acknowledges these schools’ significant efforts in making AP courses accessible to a broader range of students.

The AP® School Honor Roll is an annual recognition that honors schools with exceptional AP program results. To earn this distinction, schools must meet criteria that underscore their commitment to fostering a college-going culture, providing students with opportunities to earn college credit, and enhancing overall college readiness.

CCPS’s Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Susan Johnson, expressed pride in this accomplishment. “Receiving the AP Honor Roll designation validates the deliberate work our high school administrators, counselors, and teachers are undertaking to ensure opportunities and support are available to help prepare students to be career and college-ready,” she said. Dr. Johnson further elaborated on the benefits of AP courses, noting that they extend beyond earning college credits. The skills acquired through these courses, such as increased confidence and improved time management, are invaluable assets in the workforce.

This recognition from the College Board is a testament to the district’s ongoing efforts to provide high-quality education and prepare students for future success. The achievements of Calvert County’s high schools underscore the district’s dedication to academic excellence and its role in shaping well-rounded, career-ready individuals.

For more detailed information about the AP® School Honor Roll and the criteria for selection, visit the College Board’s official website at www.collegeboard.org/apawards.

